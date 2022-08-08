ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

inforney.com

PHOTOS: Tyler Legacy at Longview

Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
LONGVIEW, TX
livability.com

Football Has Impacted the Tyler, TX, Region, Both On and Off the Field

Many football legacies have begun in Tyler, Texas. When Ricklan Holmes walked the halls as a student at Tyler High in the 1990s, he often was drawn to the photos on the wall of the school’s most famous football alum: Earl Campbell. The running back, nicknamed the Tyler Rose, won a state championship at Tyler High School in 1973, was awarded college football’s Heisman Trophy in 1977 and went on to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are locked in as practice begins

As Tyler Legacy wrapped up its inaugural fall practice of the 2022 high school football season, head coach Joe Willis had a recurring message to his team. “Lock in,” Willis said multiple times during the postgame speech. Willis also stressed the importance of mental reps. “Obviously the physical reps...
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Amid statewide shortage, East Texas woman returns to teaching at Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — A recent survey revealed many Texas teachers seriously considering quitting last school year. However, amid the current teacher shortage, one East Texas woman who departed with no plans of returning, is now gearing up for the first day of school again. Querida Duncalfe has been a...
KLTV

Winona Wildcats coach says rivalries make East Texas football fun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winona Wildcats head football coach Keylon Kincade said this year, he and his team hope to compete for a district title. “Get back on track, get back to the playoffs, contend for a district title,” he said. The team was one of multiple East Texas...
WINONA, TX
inforney.com

East Texas Fishing Report

Athens — FAIR. Water clear; 87 degrees; 1.40 feet below. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Bass are schooling early and late in the day biting small white moving baits and topwaters, and along main lake grass lines with jigs and shaky head ribbon tail worms. Crappie are slow on deep brush out to 20 feet of water with jigs and minnows. White bass can be caught sporadically near schooling bass. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
ATHENS, TX
inforney.com

Palestine Wildcats honored with Danny Palmer Community Service Award

Coach Lance Angel and his Palestine Wildcats were honored with the Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award during Tuesday's 16th Annual. According to the district, Coyne was taking the two students to the game to comfort them following a recent and sudden death in their family. Another example to highlight the type of man and comforter he was.
PALESTINE, TX
inforney.com

City of Tyler among other cities suing major streaming services

The City of Tyler is one of over 20 cities in Texas that have filed a lawsuit against multiple streaming platforms. In the lawsuit Netflix, Hulu and Disney are alleged to have not paid annual franchise fees, Said Tyler’s Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble. These fees are required by the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act and are used by cities to fund basic services.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Longview Freshman FB Player Fatally Shot

An incoming freshman football player at Longview High School was shot and killed Monday night at at an apartment complex in the city. Fourteen-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson was known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo”. Police were notified of the shooting, but before they arrived Jefferson had already been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. NO other information has been released.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas

When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX

