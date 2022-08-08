Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Tyler Legacy at Longview
Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
livability.com
Football Has Impacted the Tyler, TX, Region, Both On and Off the Field
Many football legacies have begun in Tyler, Texas. When Ricklan Holmes walked the halls as a student at Tyler High in the 1990s, he often was drawn to the photos on the wall of the school’s most famous football alum: Earl Campbell. The running back, nicknamed the Tyler Rose, won a state championship at Tyler High School in 1973, was awarded college football’s Heisman Trophy in 1977 and went on to a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.
inforney.com
Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are locked in as practice begins
As Tyler Legacy wrapped up its inaugural fall practice of the 2022 high school football season, head coach Joe Willis had a recurring message to his team. “Lock in,” Willis said multiple times during the postgame speech. Willis also stressed the importance of mental reps. “Obviously the physical reps...
cbs19.tv
Amid statewide shortage, East Texas woman returns to teaching at Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — A recent survey revealed many Texas teachers seriously considering quitting last school year. However, amid the current teacher shortage, one East Texas woman who departed with no plans of returning, is now gearing up for the first day of school again. Querida Duncalfe has been a...
KLTV
Winona Wildcats coach says rivalries make East Texas football fun
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winona Wildcats head football coach Keylon Kincade said this year, he and his team hope to compete for a district title. “Get back on track, get back to the playoffs, contend for a district title,” he said. The team was one of multiple East Texas...
inforney.com
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — FAIR. Water clear; 87 degrees; 1.40 feet below. Fishing patterns are holding steady. Bass are schooling early and late in the day biting small white moving baits and topwaters, and along main lake grass lines with jigs and shaky head ribbon tail worms. Crappie are slow on deep brush out to 20 feet of water with jigs and minnows. White bass can be caught sporadically near schooling bass. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
inforney.com
Palestine Wildcats honored with Danny Palmer Community Service Award
Coach Lance Angel and his Palestine Wildcats were honored with the Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award during Tuesday's 16th Annual. According to the district, Coyne was taking the two students to the game to comfort them following a recent and sudden death in their family. Another example to highlight the type of man and comforter he was.
inforney.com
City of Tyler among other cities suing major streaming services
The City of Tyler is one of over 20 cities in Texas that have filed a lawsuit against multiple streaming platforms. In the lawsuit Netflix, Hulu and Disney are alleged to have not paid annual franchise fees, Said Tyler’s Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble. These fees are required by the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act and are used by cities to fund basic services.
easttexasradio.com
Longview Freshman FB Player Fatally Shot
An incoming freshman football player at Longview High School was shot and killed Monday night at at an apartment complex in the city. Fourteen-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson was known to his friends and teammates as “Bobo”. Police were notified of the shooting, but before they arrived Jefferson had already been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. NO other information has been released.
‘You will get caught’: Tyler ISD installing ‘vape detectors’ in high school, CTC campuses
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD is cracking down on vaping in schools, they announced Tuesday. In a media release, the district said it has installed “vape detectors” at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center with the message to students, “you will get caught.” More vape detectors will also be installed […]
With so much growth in Tyler, big changes are happening in the Rose City!
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A lot has changed since Tyler was founded in 1846. The city of Tyler is growing and expanding, with more activities, businesses and places to stay. “Tyler is booming and it’s a blessing, especially after the last couple of years, two and a half years that we’ve gone through,” said Susan Travis, […]
Jacksonville ISD welcomes faculty, staff to convocation before start of school year
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville ISD is building excitement with just days until the new school year begins. On Monday, staff and parents got a preview of what’s ahead for kids over the 2022-23 year. The beat of drums and school spirit welcomed faculty and staff from across Jacksonville...
KLTV
Tyler, Nacogdoches among Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas cities are suing streaming giants Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 25 Texas cities suing the platforms over unpaid fees going back several years. “The purpose of this lawsuit is to make sure that every everybody that uses our...
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
UPDATE: Longview freshman football player identified as teen killed in apartment complex shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student-athlete. According to the district, Rahsaan "Bobo" Jefferson died overnight Tuesday. The Longview News-Journal reports police have confirmed the teen was killed in a shooting around 9:25 p.m. at the Preserve Apartments located at 600 West Avalon Ave.
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
KLTV
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas
When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
