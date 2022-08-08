ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

Grant Perry

Back on the Streets of Anchorage After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be in Anchorage this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Gin Lee

Whittier, Alaska: A secluded town

We're back on our journeys through Alaska. Today, Christina Rasmussen takes us to and through beautiful Whittier, Alaska. You'll see glaciers, the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel (inside and out), the Inn, and even a black bear cub crossing the road, plus so much more. Whittier is truthfully a remarkable, quaint little town separated off from the rest of Alaska.
WHITTIER, AK

