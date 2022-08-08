ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is ongoing they do not suspect foul play regarding her death.
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview teen dies in apartment shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview teenager died after a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday, said the Longview Police Department. Longview police made it to the Preserve Apartments at 600 West Avalon Avenue around 9:25 p.m. A teenage male was shot and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle before the […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

5 arrested in Camp County, charged with burglary

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds and three juveniles were arrested and charged with burglary of habitation Sunday night, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m., when he and a DPS trooper who was backing him up, passed a […]
KLTV

5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
HENDERSON, TX
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
CBS19

Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time,...
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

Official: 1 victim has died from the shootout in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh has confirmed one victim has died from their injures relating to the shootout earlier. Tyler police are investigating a shooting at the 900 block of West Morris after receiving a 911 call at 3:14 p.m. Erbaugh confirmed this was...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw

A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
CBS19

Longview woman, 78, arrested in 2020 fatal hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the day of the initial crash in 2020. A 78-year-old Longview woman was recently arrested in the hit-and-run death of a man more than two years ago on Estes Parkway. Linda Cromer Wonzer was booked Saturday into Gregg County...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, another woman injured in East Texas head-on collision

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - A head-on collision on Aug. 8 left one woman dead and another injured 1.5 miles south of Chandler in Henderson County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler dead at the scene. Investigators said while traveling north on FM315, her Toyota Camry crossed over into the southbound lane. It struck Tausha Redic's Kia. The 53-year-old was injured and taken to UT Health East Texas.Police haven't said why Hamilton crossed into the other lane. The investigation is ongoing.
inforney.com

Alba man accused of fatal stabbing in Tyler

An Alba man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed and killed another man at a Tyler residence early Sunday morning. Chance Hull, 22, was charged with murder and booked into Smith County Jail where he remains on a $500,000 bond. Andrew Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department spokesperson, said officers arrested Hull...
TYLER, TX

