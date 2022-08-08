Read full article on original website
Starbucks baristas make pretty good money for a no skill job. If they want more money, work hard and get promoted instead of complaining all day…Their store managers make 60k…And they have great bennies.Get over yourselves!
Construction update on Spartanburg Co. courthouse
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County provided an inside look at the construction update of the new county courthouse. County leaders said things have been going smoothly since they ground up more than a year ago. The new building is expected to be more than three times the size of the current courthouse, which […]
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
FOX Carolina
Train derails in Greenville County
Firefighters and emergency officials give update after train derailment on Old Buncombe Road. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Switcharoos at the Greenville Convention Center, Really Good, Really Cheap book sale, and the last party of the summer at the Spinning Jenny in Greer. Transitional home for Upstate women. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28. Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts. This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European,...
The Post and Courier
New Spartanburg County courthouse nears completion
SPARTANBURG — Construction on the exterior of the new Spartanburg County Courthouse downtown is scheduled to be completed in October, with all windows now installed on the 344,000-square-foot building. Members of the Spartanburg County Council, including David Britt, Bob Walker and Jessica Coker, toured the building on Aug. 11,...
The Post and Courier
Available homes, downtown revitalization help Anderson carve its own niche
For years, it was seen as either the first city that travelers found while driving into South Carolina from Georgia on Interstate 85, or a place where those who worked in Greenville could live without paying Greenville prices. But along the way, an interesting thing happened to Anderson—it developed its own more defined sense of place.
FOX Carolina
Jamboree canceled after multiple fights at Greenwood High
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement on scene responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. The spokesperson says multiple...
furman.edu
In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
FOX Carolina
City closes street in Hendersonville for parking construction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues. City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.
FOX Carolina
Emergency officials investigating after train derails in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A train derailed behind a business in Greenville County on Thursday morning. Officials were called to respond to the scene at 1533 Buncombe Road just after 8 a.m. Firefighters said approximately nine cars derailed on the tracks behind International Cotton Depots #1. Three tankers that...
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-85 reopens near SC state line near Exit 2, Battleground Road
GROVER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-85 is now re-opened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain. Troopers say the road was closed at around 5 p.m. in both directions due to a crash. As of 6:56 p.m., the traffic has returned to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
Voters approve new high school for Spartanburg Co. District 4
Voters headed out to the polls Thursday to decide whether or not to build a new high school in Spartanburg County School District 4.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina man rides 8 miles on horse to get to doctor's appointment
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
FOX Carolina
New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
FOX Carolina
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
SPPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County. On Thursday, environmental enforcement officers got a call about a black and tan puppy, approximately six to seven weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road. Officials said...
FOX Carolina
Oak Street closed due to sewer line repair in Tryon
TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Tryon say Oak Street is closed due to a sewer line repair happening on the street. According to officials, Oak Street is closed from the White Oak Manor entrance down to E. Howard Street. They say traffic barricades are in place just past...
Laurens Co. residents secure their mailboxes after recent thefts, issues
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person they said could be connected to recent mail thefts across the county.
