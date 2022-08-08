Read full article on original website
GM’s CEO Mary Barra doubles down on prediction she’ll beat Elon Musk in electric vehicle sales by 2025. Right now he outsells her by 14x
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk’s Tesla currently sells more electric cars than any other company in the U.S. and holds over 60% of the U.S. market share. With a lead like that,...
freightwaves.com
EV maker Rivian laying off approximately 840 employees
Electric vehicle startup Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is laying off 6% of its 14,000-employee workforce, or roughly 840 positions, according to reports. “This decision will help align our workforce to our key business priorities, including ramping up the consumer and commercial vehicle programs, accelerating the development of R2 and other future models, deploying our go-to-market programs and optimizing spend across the business,” according to news organizations citing a company statement.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Rivian Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, Production Update And What's Next For EV Manufacturer
Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive RIVN reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $364 million, beating a Street estimate of $337.52 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of $1.89 per...
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12
This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
electrek.co
Tesla is reportedly going to build Model Y with BYD blade batteries at Gigafactory Berlin
After months of rumors that Tesla is going to use BYD’s blade batteries at Gigafactory Shanghai, there’s a surprising turn of events that suggest Tesla is actually going to use the new battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin, and it reportedly already took delivery of the first cells. In...
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
EV maker Rivian says its current models will not qualify for tax breaks
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) on Thursday forecast a wider operating loss for the year and also said many of its current models will not qualify for new federal tax incentives.
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Responds to Ford CEO Jim Farley’s Jab on Tesla Cybertruck EV Delays
Elon Musk responds to Ford Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Farley after the latter boasted about leading the electric pickup truck market amid theTesla Cybertruck electric vehicle (EV) delays. Farley called out the Tesla CEO, claiming that Ford is now the leader of all EV pickup trucks in the United...
insideevs.com
Report: BYD Reportedly Already Supplies Tesla With Blade Batteries
The rumors about Tesla using BYD's flagship Blade Batteries (long cells, LFP chemistry) are back, but interestingly they are related to Europe. According to Sina Tech (via CnEVPost), BYD has already started supplying Tesla with its Blade Batteries. The unofficial sources familiar with the matter point out the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide in Germany as the destination.
TechCrunch
3 things to watch for on Rivian’s Q2 earnings day
Tesla, the world’s largest EV maker, reported two consecutive quarters of delivery declines stemming from delays in the supply chain and COVID-related lockdowns in Shanghai that stymied production its Gigafactory there. Lucid has cut its 2022 production forecast several times this year, now targeting 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, down...
ZDNet
China's demand for electric vehicles doubles, making it the biggest and fastest growing EV market
Rising fuel prices have made electric vehicles a more attractive option than ever. A Canalys study shows that electric vehicles (EVs) have continued to grow in demand, with 4.2 million vehicles sold worldwide in the first half of 2022, 63% growth from the first half of 2021. The majority of electric vehicles were sold in mainland China with the US only constituting a tiny sliver of the market.
A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!
It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
tipranks.com
Ford Gains Despite Bad News for Electric Car Buyers
Ford had bad news for electric vehicle buyers when it announced price hikes. CEO Jim Farley kept the bad news going by saying the price hikes weren’t likely to change soon. However, it doesn’t seem to matter so much. Automaker Ford (F) recently made a play for the...
electrek.co
Ford CEO calls out Tesla’s Elon Musk over electric pickup lead
Ford CEO Jim Farley has called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s lead in electric pickup trucks. Musk responded. Do we have a little friendly competition in the electric pickup market?. In the auto industry, or any competitive industry really, it is rare that CEOs...
electrek.co
Tesla stops taking Model 3 Long Range orders as backlog extends to 2023
Tesla has decided to stop taking new orders for its Model 3 Long Range, one of its most popular models, in the United States and Canada. The automaker has adopted this new business model to avoid creating delivery timelines that are super long for customers. There’s currently a rush to...
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Begins Deliveries of Blade Batteries To Tesla's Giga Berlin: Report
Deliveries of Warren Buffett-backed BYD’s BYDDF blade batteries to Tesla Inc’s TSLA Berlin factory have already commenced, reported CnEVPost citing Sina Tech. There have been several rumors that BYD will supply batteries to Tesla since last August. Deliveries: The first batch of Tesla vehicles equipped with BYD blade...
TechCrunch
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame
Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
TechCrunch
