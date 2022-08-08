ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
freightwaves.com

EV maker Rivian laying off approximately 840 employees

Electric vehicle startup Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is laying off 6% of its 14,000-employee workforce, or roughly 840 positions, according to reports. “This decision will help align our workforce to our key business priorities, including ramping up the consumer and commercial vehicle programs, accelerating the development of R2 and other future models, deploying our go-to-market programs and optimizing spend across the business,” according to news organizations citing a company statement.
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
insideevs.com

Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12

This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
insideevs.com

Report: BYD Reportedly Already Supplies Tesla With Blade Batteries

The rumors about Tesla using BYD's flagship Blade Batteries (long cells, LFP chemistry) are back, but interestingly they are related to Europe. According to Sina Tech (via CnEVPost), BYD has already started supplying Tesla with its Blade Batteries. The unofficial sources familiar with the matter point out the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide in Germany as the destination.
TechCrunch

3 things to watch for on Rivian’s Q2 earnings day

Tesla, the world’s largest EV maker, reported two consecutive quarters of delivery declines stemming from delays in the supply chain and COVID-related lockdowns in Shanghai that stymied production its Gigafactory there. Lucid has cut its 2022 production forecast several times this year, now targeting 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, down...
ZDNet

China's demand for electric vehicles doubles, making it the biggest and fastest growing EV market

Rising fuel prices have made electric vehicles a more attractive option than ever. A Canalys study shows that electric vehicles (EVs) have continued to grow in demand, with 4.2 million vehicles sold worldwide in the first half of 2022, 63% growth from the first half of 2021. The majority of electric vehicles were sold in mainland China with the US only constituting a tiny sliver of the market.
Inyerself

A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!

It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
tipranks.com

Ford Gains Despite Bad News for Electric Car Buyers

Ford had bad news for electric vehicle buyers when it announced price hikes. CEO Jim Farley kept the bad news going by saying the price hikes weren’t likely to change soon. However, it doesn’t seem to matter so much. Automaker Ford (F) recently made a play for the...
electrek.co

Ford CEO calls out Tesla’s Elon Musk over electric pickup lead

Ford CEO Jim Farley has called out Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s lead in electric pickup trucks. Musk responded. Do we have a little friendly competition in the electric pickup market?. In the auto industry, or any competitive industry really, it is rare that CEOs...
electrek.co

Tesla stops taking Model 3 Long Range orders as backlog extends to 2023

Tesla has decided to stop taking new orders for its Model 3 Long Range, one of its most popular models, in the United States and Canada. The automaker has adopted this new business model to avoid creating delivery timelines that are super long for customers. There’s currently a rush to...
TechCrunch

Cloud security startup Wiz reaches $100M ARR in just 18 months

It seems they haven’t had much trouble, if their company’s latest ARR figures are any indication. Wiz claims to be the fastest company ever to $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), scaling from $1 million to $100 million in ARR in just over 18 months, from February 2021 to approximately July 2022, according the company.
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame

Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
TechCrunch

Disney+ soars to 152.1 million subscribers after adding 14.4 million in Q3

The company also announced that it has lowered its 2024 forecast for Disney+ to 215 million to 245 million subscribers. Disney had previously set its Disney+ subscriber guidance at 230 million to 260 million by the end of fiscal 2024 but is now lowering this guidance by 15 million on both the low and high end.
