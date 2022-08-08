ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Heyward’s profound impact on Hoerner, Cubs

With a media scrum huddled around his locker to discuss his first career All-Star nod, Ian Happ brought up Jason Heyward unprompted. Heyward has made one All-Star team in his career, not with the Cubs. But Happ credits the 13-year veteran for helping him reach that status over the last calendar year as Happ went through deep struggles in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Kelly leaves game with "lightheadedness"

White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly left the seventh inning of Thursday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals with "lightheadedness." Kelly came in relief for Dylan Cease after Cease allowed one run through six innings. He allowed a walk and one hit before leaving the game with the trainer. He walked out under his own power. Jose Ruiz came in for Kelly and let up three runs.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023

Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group...
DYERSVILLE, IA
NBC Sports Chicago

Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox look for better times back home vs. Tigers

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech sputtered in his most recent outing while pitching in his native Texas. Now back in his home ballpark, Kopech hopes to help the inconsistent White Sox finally find their footing Friday as the team opens a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers to kick off a seven-game homestand.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: MLB insider drops bold prediction for Cubs’ free agency plans

For any teams looking for a boost at shortstop, the upcoming MLB free agency period will be just the time to revamp their depth at the position. Multiple All-Star shortstops are set to be out of a contract later this year, including Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner and Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson. More so, Boston […] The post Rumor: MLB insider drops bold prediction for Cubs’ free agency plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs soak in ‘magic’ Field of Dreams festivities

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When the Cubs were in Cincinnati for a series against the Reds earlier this season, a mock cornfield set awaited them. The set was used by FOX to shoot promotional footage for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game, with Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and David Ross among those who participated.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

