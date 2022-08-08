Read full article on original website
Jason Heyward’s profound impact on Hoerner, Cubs
With a media scrum huddled around his locker to discuss his first career All-Star nod, Ian Happ brought up Jason Heyward unprompted. Heyward has made one All-Star team in his career, not with the Cubs. But Happ credits the 13-year veteran for helping him reach that status over the last calendar year as Happ went through deep struggles in 2021.
How should the White Sox handle shortstop with Tim Anderson out?
Editor's Note: "How Should the White Sox Handle Shortstop with Tim Anderson Out?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Joe Kelly leaves game with "lightheadedness"
White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly left the seventh inning of Thursday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals with "lightheadedness." Kelly came in relief for Dylan Cease after Cease allowed one run through six innings. He allowed a walk and one hit before leaving the game with the trainer. He walked out under his own power. Jose Ruiz came in for Kelly and let up three runs.
MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023
Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group...
Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
White Sox look for better times back home vs. Tigers
Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech sputtered in his most recent outing while pitching in his native Texas. Now back in his home ballpark, Kopech hopes to help the inconsistent White Sox finally find their footing Friday as the team opens a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers to kick off a seven-game homestand.
Zack Greinke helps Royals beat Dylan Cease, White Sox 5-3
Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn't walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. The...
White Sox starter Dylan Cease looks to stay hot against Royals
That Dylan Cease All-Star Game snub looks worse by the day, with the Chicago White Sox right-hander still sporting a sub-2.00 ERA while in the midst of a five-game hot streak in advance of his next outing Thursday. Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA) will conclude the White Sox's four-game road series...
Rumor: MLB insider drops bold prediction for Cubs’ free agency plans
For any teams looking for a boost at shortstop, the upcoming MLB free agency period will be just the time to revamp their depth at the position. Multiple All-Star shortstops are set to be out of a contract later this year, including Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner and Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson. More so, Boston […] The post Rumor: MLB insider drops bold prediction for Cubs’ free agency plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Griffeys have a catch before Field of Dreams Game
What’s more nostalgic than playing catch with your dad?. Ken Griffey Jr. got to do that early in his big league career, and he got to share another sentimental moment with his dad at the Field of Dreams. As part of pregame festivities before Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game...
Tim Anderson undergoes successful surgery on finger
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson underwent successful surgery to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand, according to the team. His timeline to return still remains around the six week frame. Anderson injured his finger on a check swing from an at-bat against the...
Cubs soak in ‘magic’ Field of Dreams festivities
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When the Cubs were in Cincinnati for a series against the Reds earlier this season, a mock cornfield set awaited them. The set was used by FOX to shoot promotional footage for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game, with Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and David Ross among those who participated.
Padres’ Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Friday. “The Commissioner of Baseball announced today that SD Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive...
