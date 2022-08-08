Effective: 2022-08-12 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 1230 AM PDT At 1155 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Coachella. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO