Morgantown, WV

WATCH: AJ Jackson Fall Camp Day 7

By Christopher Hall
By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

West Virginia defensive line coach AJ Jackson chatted with the media after the seventh practice of fall camp

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its seventh day of fall camp Monday afternoon.

Defensive line coach AJ Jackson met with the media following practice and discussed the depth of the room, Dante Stills, competition within the unit and more.

