Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Tony Washington Fall Camp Day 7

By Christopher Hall
 4 days ago

West Virginia receivers coach Tony Washington sat down with the media after practice No. 7

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its seventh day of fall camp Monday afternoon.

Receivers coach Tony Washing met with the media following practice and discussed the overall performance of the receivers through the early stages of fall camp, Bryce Ford-Wheaton's leadership, Sam James practice performances and more.

