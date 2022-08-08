ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022

Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
4 Advantages to Choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander Over the New Honda Pilot

Shopping for a new three-row SUV will likely lead you to compare the 2022 Toyota Highlander to the 2022 Honda Pilot. Both vehicles offer three rows of seating in a midsize SUV package with family-friendly touches. In addition, either vehicle retains strong resale value, offers available all-wheel drive (AWD), and provides a rich suite of standard infotainment technology. While the differences are subtle, we’ll highlight four advantages to choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander over the 2022 Honda Pilot.
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
A ‘Data-Driven Analysis’ Puts 2 Toyotas In the Top 3 Midsize SUVs

Toyota is known for having a great reputation. It’s no surprise that the car brand has two SUVs on iSeeCars’ list of the Best Midsize SUVs for 2022: both the 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota 4Runner. So what makes the 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota RAV4 among the best midsize SUVs you can buy? It’s data.
Toyota Avalon Hybrid Is the Cheapest Full-Size Car to Own

If you’re a car shopper looking for a full-size car with seating for five and space to spare, you’ve got options. However, if you want one of the cheapest full-size cars to own and want to save money at the pumps, you’ve only got one real option: the Toyota Avalon Hybrid. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid has a cheaper cost to own than the Chrysler 300 and the Volkswagen Arteon.
Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4

We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
What Should You Do When Your Car Battery Dies?

When your car battery dies, a jump-start is only the first part of what you need to do to correct this problem. Learn more in this article. The post What Should You Do When Your Car Battery Dies? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Least Desirable EVs of 2022

There are plenty of great electric vehicle options in 2022, and some options that aren't as competitive. Here are the three least desirable EVs of 2022. The post 3 Least Desirable EVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
