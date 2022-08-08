Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Starbucks manager in Anderson says she was threatened, assaulted by employee
ANDERSON, S.C. — We are learning more about the closing of an Upstate Starbucks we first told you about on Monday. A couple dozen employees and supporters gathered Monday outside Starbucks at 4686 Clemson Blvd. and said they were protesting the suspension of workers and the store's closure by management.
Construction update on Spartanburg Co. courthouse
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County provided an inside look at the construction update of the new county courthouse. County leaders said things have been going smoothly since they ground up more than a year ago. The new building is expected to be more than three times the size of the current courthouse, which […]
furman.edu
In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Puppy, dog bed found abandoned in dumpster in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg authorities are asking for the public's help after a puppy and a dog bed were found in a dumpster among piles of trash. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department said they were called on Thursday to 577 Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call concerning a dog in a dumpster.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Restaurant week kicks off August 18 - 28
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s time to get the utensils and appetites ready for Greenville Restaurant week, which runs from August 18 until August 28. Participating restaurants will offer fan favorites, new menu items, promotions and discounts. This eleven-day display of delectable dishes features cuisines such as European,...
Laurens Co. residents secure their mailboxes after recent thefts, issues
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person they said could be connected to recent mail thefts across the county.
FOX Carolina
How’s apple season going this year?
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Apple season is set for Labor Day weekend, but apple-picking season kicked off in Hendersonville a few weeks ago. Henderson County leads the state in apple production. And it continues to rank in the top 10 producers in the nation. Agriculture experts were predicting the...
WMBF
Police: ATF helps find 200+ pills, narcotics near Upstate school
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said an Upstate man is in custody after police, along with county deputies and ATF agents, conducted a large drug bust on Thursday. Officials said during the investigation at a home on Sumter Street in Greenwood, they found a large amount...
Downtown break in leads to arrest
Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
FOX Carolina
Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale returns
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention book lovers! The Greenville Literacy Association (GLA) is back with its 21st annual Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale. The sale will run Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14. at McAlister Square, located at 225 South Pleasantburg Drive. Organizers say the...
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
FOX Carolina
Jamboree canceled after multiple fights at Greenwood High
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement on scene responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. The spokesperson says multiple...
WYFF4.com
2 homemade handguns turned in as part of South Carolina gun buyback program
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Two guns made with a 3D printer were among the weapons turned in at a recent gun buyback event in Spartanburg, South Carolina. On July 30, the Spartanburg Police Department, in partnership with city leaders gave citizens an opportunity to dispose of unwanted firearms. Police said...
The Post and Courier
New Spartanburg County courthouse nears completion
SPARTANBURG — Construction on the exterior of the new Spartanburg County Courthouse downtown is scheduled to be completed in October, with all windows now installed on the 344,000-square-foot building. Members of the Spartanburg County Council, including David Britt, Bob Walker and Jessica Coker, toured the building on Aug. 11,...
WYFF4.com
Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
