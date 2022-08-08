ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
cbs4local.com

35-year-old man dies after shooting near Super 8 hotel in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being shot near the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesman. The spokesman said the man died from his injuries. One other person was injured, according to police.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Cd. Juarez residents express fear after 11 people killed in city

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
cbs4local.com

Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs4local.com

El Paso Fire provides tips to take if you drive into sinkhole

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — This week a woman was rescued from her vehicle moments before it was swallowed by a sinkhole in central El Paso. Drivers should always turn around don’t drown when they come across flooded roadways. It's unknown if the woman who was rescued had...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Water: Repairs to sinkhole in central El Paso delayed

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Days Inn hotel guest arrested, accused of vandalism, threatening hotel staff

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a hotel and threatening the staff on Sunday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez. The incident happened around 2:33 a.m. at the Days Inn hotel located at 10635 Gateway West. Officers...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy