Las Cruces PD search for man accused of shooting that killed 1, hurt another at Super 8
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police have identified a man they believe shot and killed a 35-year-old man and injured another at a hotel Wednesday. Investigators believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is responsible for the shooting that left Eddie Carbajal dead and a 24-year-old man injured, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
Migrants sent to hospital after SUV crashes into west El Paso restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants inside of an SUV were injured after the SUV crashed into a restaurant in west El Paso Wednesday morning. A white large SUV crashed into the Italian Como's restaurant along Mesa Street near Waymore Drive. Police said the driver of the SUV is...
El Paso woman accused of burglarizing home, driving stolen vehicle into another home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen car into home after burglarizing a separate home, El Paso police stated. Divine Tarin, 22, of El Paso was arrested on Sunday in the 11000 block of Vere Leasure Drive in east El Paso. Tarin...
35-year-old man dies after shooting near Super 8 hotel in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being shot near the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesman. The spokesman said the man died from his injuries. One other person was injured, according to police.
El Paso man arrested, accused of pointing shotgun at man in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of pointing a shotgun at another man in central El Paso on Wednesday. Officers arrested 30-year-old Jesus Manuel Vigil. The incident took place at the 3000 block of Keltner. According to investigators, Vigil pointed a shotgun at the...
Cd. Juarez residents express fear after 11 people killed in city
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Some residents from Ciudad Juarez said they crossed into El Paso in fear after their city experienced a deadly day filled with shootings and fires intentionally set. "There is a lot of fear a lot of danger," said a man on El Paso street.
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
Border Patrol says migrant crash in west El Paso considered 'bailout' incident
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol officials said the crash involving migrants in west El Paso on Thursday is considered a "bailout" incident. El Paso police officials said what started as a routine traffic stop resulted in a driver crashing into Como’s Italian Restaurant along Mesa.
'Zay did I shoot you?': Witness recalls shooting of man after leaving 'mansion party'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 21-year-old man who attended a "mansion party" in far east El Paso was shot by a passenger as he was driving a vehicle, according to a complaint affidavit from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested 18-year-old Isaac Carlos Monday and charged...
El Paso Fire provides tips to take if you drive into sinkhole
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — This week a woman was rescued from her vehicle moments before it was swallowed by a sinkhole in central El Paso. Drivers should always turn around don’t drown when they come across flooded roadways. It's unknown if the woman who was rescued had...
Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
4 poles down in Lower Valley residential area; customers not affected
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Electric officials said four poles are down in the Lower Valley on Friday. Crews are working to repair the poles at 596 Sandy Lane. The poles were broken due to a semitruck clipping the communication wires. Customers in the area are not...
El Paso man accused of saying 'I'll show her what a real active shooter is'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of threatening to harm his girlfriend's parents had a firearm, armored vest and a machete in his vehicle, El Paso police stated. Joshua Roberto Trevizo, 40, allegedly got into an argument with girlfriend, Maria Cortez, 33, over their dog. Cortez told...
El Paso Water: Repairs to sinkhole in central El Paso delayed
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
Days Inn hotel guest arrested, accused of vandalism, threatening hotel staff
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a hotel and threatening the staff on Sunday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez. The incident happened around 2:33 a.m. at the Days Inn hotel located at 10635 Gateway West. Officers...
El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
