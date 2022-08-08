ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

brproud.com

Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Preset barricade locations for flood warnings in Baton Rouge

As spotty showers are more frequent during this time of year, Baton Rouge roadways are more susceptible to flooding. The Baton Rouge Police Department released an official list of locations that have preset barricades on the roadways in case of a weather event. These locations are more likely to flood...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Scott and Lori Browning say their home in Denham Springs keeps flooding even after a thunderstorm. The couple lives on Pin Oak Street. “Then the drainage had backed up and it then took on about maybe a couple of inches of water in here, and it did severe damage,” explains Scott.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Central, LA
Government
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
City
Livingston, LA
City
Central, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New businesses open on Government St. in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. - Driving down government street, you may still see signs of blight in front of worn-down buildings. According to business owners, that’s not going to last much longer on some blocks. “We have D’s Nursery behind us and next to us, there are Barracuda Tacos coming....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Person
Robert Burns
brproud.com

City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

BRFD responds to overnight fire on N. 32nd St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a reported fire around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found that 60% of the home was on fire. BRFD says, “They made entry and were able to contain the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish

Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Republic out as TR Waste Solutions to receive parish garbage contract

A near unanimous Finance Committee of Ascension’s Council recommended TR Waste Solutions to receive the parish’s garbage business on Monday, eschewing the current provider’s proposal even though it was approximately $600/month less than the prevailing offer. The winning proposal came in at $8,744 per month compared to Republic Services’ $8,139. The cost difference was insufficient to accept continued “lousy service.”
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
#City Council#Amite River
Baton Rouge Business Report

Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M

A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
ZACHARY, LA
News Break
Politics
brproud.com

Local dentistry offering free teeth cleanings in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bluebonnet Dental Care will be offering free dental services on Saturday, Sept. 10. Free professional cleanings, extractions, and fillings will be provided to patients who come on a first-come, first-served basis. Insurance is not needed. Dr. Breah Burkhalter, Dr. Daniel Gonzales, Dr. Sarah Peoples, Dr. Jennifer Rome, and the Bluebonnet Dental Care team will be providing the services as part of Free Dentistry Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA

