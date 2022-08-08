Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
Six-month development moratorium proposed for East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last week, heavy rain caused road flooding in Baton Rouge, including right outside the Walk On’s on Burbank Drive, where Dustin Loveless is general manager. “It really hurts our business too. And last week when it flooded, I mean people stayed away because they...
wbrz.com
Preset barricade locations for flood warnings in Baton Rouge
As spotty showers are more frequent during this time of year, Baton Rouge roadways are more susceptible to flooding. The Baton Rouge Police Department released an official list of locations that have preset barricades on the roadways in case of a weather event. These locations are more likely to flood...
Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Scott and Lori Browning say their home in Denham Springs keeps flooding even after a thunderstorm. The couple lives on Pin Oak Street. “Then the drainage had backed up and it then took on about maybe a couple of inches of water in here, and it did severe damage,” explains Scott.
wbrz.com
Sewage spewing out of apartment drains; mom of two in bad situation
BATON ROUGE - A tenant says her landlord isn't repairing a spewing sewage issue but still expects rent money. The mother of two contacted 2 On Your Side for help. There is feces coming up through Kaunyia Harvey's tub drain, sinks and toilet. "Unfortunately, sewage is coming through my tub,...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish just introduced its first rural zoning map. What does that mean?
The Livingston Parish Council on Thursday introduced its first zoning map for a rural area, where many residents have traditionally opposed any regulations on how they can use their properties. But at least one council member says the map will pave the way for “good growth.”. Although the Parish...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
New businesses open on Government St. in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. - Driving down government street, you may still see signs of blight in front of worn-down buildings. According to business owners, that’s not going to last much longer on some blocks. “We have D’s Nursery behind us and next to us, there are Barracuda Tacos coming....
brproud.com
City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
brproud.com
BRFD responds to overnight fire on N. 32nd St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a reported fire around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found that 60% of the home was on fire. BRFD says, “They made entry and were able to contain the...
L'Observateur
2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish
Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
pelicanpostonline.com
Republic out as TR Waste Solutions to receive parish garbage contract
A near unanimous Finance Committee of Ascension’s Council recommended TR Waste Solutions to receive the parish’s garbage business on Monday, eschewing the current provider’s proposal even though it was approximately $600/month less than the prevailing offer. The winning proposal came in at $8,744 per month compared to Republic Services’ $8,139. The cost difference was insufficient to accept continued “lousy service.”
brproud.com
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M
A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
Mixed signals on Government St. - What should you do?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have been on Government St. recently, you may have seen one set of signs that could be a bit confusing. East Baton Rouge traffic and engineering is in the middle of updating traffic signals all over the city. One of the signs we...
brproud.com
What’s wrong with pouring fats, oils, grease down the drain? EBR Mayor explains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After cooking a great meal and then cleaning the kitchen, it can be tempting to simply pour any remaining fats, oils, or greases down the drain. It seems quick and easy, but it’s also a choice that can be hazardous to the local sewer system.
brproud.com
Local dentistry offering free teeth cleanings in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bluebonnet Dental Care will be offering free dental services on Saturday, Sept. 10. Free professional cleanings, extractions, and fillings will be provided to patients who come on a first-come, first-served basis. Insurance is not needed. Dr. Breah Burkhalter, Dr. Daniel Gonzales, Dr. Sarah Peoples, Dr. Jennifer Rome, and the Bluebonnet Dental Care team will be providing the services as part of Free Dentistry Day.
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
brproud.com
EBR parents speak out over ‘no-show’ buses within school district
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Just a few days into the school year and East Baton Rouge parents say they are already having trouble with getting their children to school. “The transportation system is not very efficient,” said Brikea Williams, the mother of two students. EBR parents are...
