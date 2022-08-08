Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Former firefighter visits Golisano Hospital during bike tour for rare pediatric diseases
Rochester, N.Y. — As a part of his coast-to-coast bike tour, former German firefighter, Jorg Richter, stopped by Golisano Children’s Hospital on Friday and met some of their patients and staff. He’s an ambassador for Care-For-Rare America, biking over 33,000 miles to raise awareness for rare pediatric diseases....
13 WHAM
Rochester Regional Health hosts back to school fair
Rochester, N.Y. — A back to school fair was held in Rochester, helping families get ready for the new school year. The "Healthy Moms" program at Rochester Regional Health hosted the fair at St. Mary's Campus on Genesee Street. Each student at the fair received a backpack full of...
13 WHAM
Amerks, Highland Hospital part ways with doctor accused of hosting racist Juneteenth party
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks and Highland Hospital are both cutting ties with Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, the dentist accused of hosting a racist and misogynistic Juneteenth party last month. The Amerks announced the move on Friday, a day after Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones accused Dr. Nicosia of hosting...
13 WHAM
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
13 WHAM
Over 3,000 childcare services have closed their doors in New York
Monroe County, N.Y. — As childcare providers struggled to keep masks on children and sanitize, they also faced tremendous financial challenges, as many families stopped sending their children to childcare during the pandemic. The shift forced many childcare facilities to close their doors. Thursday morning, The Children's Agenda detailed...
13 WHAM
Rochester firefighter alleges he was forced to attend racist party while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — A 14-year veteran of the Rochester Fire Departments plans to sue RFD and the city of Rochester after he said he was forced to attend a party last month that mocked Juneteenth and degraded local politicians. Firefighter Jerrod Jones stood on the steps of City Hall...
13 WHAM
New fitness court unveiled in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — The town of Greece is opening a new space to get in shape. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for a new fitness court at Basil Marella Park. With new state-of-the-art equipment, the outdoor facility is open to the public and free of charge. Town officials say it will serve as a place for people to improve their health and wellness.
13 WHAM
Project grows healthy food - and job skills
Rochester, N.Y. — The south lawn at the Cornell Cooperative Extension on St. Paul Boulevard has been transformed into a half-acre educational farm. Young adults from some of Rochester's most challenged neighborhoods have worked hard to grow healthy and delicious vegetables all summer as part of the Our Growing Relevant and Outstanding Work Skills.
13 WHAM
House of Mercy residents relocated again as homicide investigation continues
Rochester, N.Y. — Residents staying at the House of Mercy were temporarily relocated after the shelter became the site of a homicide investigation Sunday night. The House of Mercy teamed up with Monroe County and the City of Rochester for the relocation of it's residents. Some were relocated to...
13 WHAM
Host of alleged racist Juneteenth party has given to both Democratic and GOP candidates
Rochester, N.Y. — The man and wife accused of hosting a party that a Rochester firefighter says was racist and misogynistic has made contributions to local candidates for office, including Mayor Malik Evans. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a dentist, and his wife, Mary, allegedly hosted the party last month at...
13 WHAM
Two women shot on Child Street Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Child Street for the report of two people shot around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival , they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
13 WHAM
'I don't want it to end like this': Family mourns Rochester teen slain outside his home
Rochester, N.Y. — A family is seeking justice after a teen was murdered coming home from work. Jaquise Davis, 16, was gunned down on the steps of his Pennsylvania Avenue home Monday night. "His five-year-old brother saw him laying down there on the ground. His sister - they don’t...
13 WHAM
Bello reappoints Dr. Mendoza for a second term
Rochester, N.Y. — Dr. Michael Mendoza has been reappointed to a second six year term as the County's public health commissioner by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Dr. Mendoza was first appointed in 2016, and is Monroe County’s 9th Commissioner of Public Health. “Throughout the greatest health crisis...
13 WHAM
Monroe County parks to get millions in upgrades
Rochester, N.Y. — Plans to improve Monroe County parks are taking shape. They include upgrades at all three county golf courses, adding pickleball courts at Mendon Ponds and Black Creek, replacing wood burning stoves in park lodges, and constructing a synthetic ice rink, spray park, and accessible playground at Ontario Beach Park. The historic Dentzel Menagerie Carousel will also be renovated.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Jay Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side late Thursday night. Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Police say the shooting occurred on Jay Street near Colvin Street just after 10:30 p.m.
13 WHAM
State Police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
13 WHAM
RPD, community groups work with Rochester residents to tackle gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is increasing efforts to connect with neighbors on streets where gun violence has residents living in fear. On Wednesday afternoon, RPD hosted the city's second "Walking One-Stop" at International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue to meet neighbors and share resources and services to help reduce gun violence.
13 WHAM
Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
13 WHAM
Got weekend plans? Here's what to expect.
Clear sky all night was showing off our last "Super Moon" of 2022. Larry is a local photographer and used CHIME IN to send us this close up shot of the moon. Send us any of your pictures of weather, astronomy or other fun things your doing this weekend. We're...
13 WHAM
NTSB releases report on attorney Steve Barnes' fatal plane crash
Pembroke, N.Y. — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report into the plane crash that killed prominent Western New York attorney Steve Barnes and his niece nearly two years ago. Barnes and his niece, Elizabeth, were traveling to Buffalo from Manchester, N.H. when their single-engine plane...
