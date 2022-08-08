Greece, N.Y. — The town of Greece is opening a new space to get in shape. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for a new fitness court at Basil Marella Park. With new state-of-the-art equipment, the outdoor facility is open to the public and free of charge. Town officials say it will serve as a place for people to improve their health and wellness.

