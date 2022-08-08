ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester Regional Health hosts back to school fair

Rochester, N.Y. — A back to school fair was held in Rochester, helping families get ready for the new school year. The "Healthy Moms" program at Rochester Regional Health hosted the fair at St. Mary's Campus on Genesee Street. Each student at the fair received a backpack full of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Over 3,000 childcare services have closed their doors in New York

Monroe County, N.Y. — As childcare providers struggled to keep masks on children and sanitize, they also faced tremendous financial challenges, as many families stopped sending their children to childcare during the pandemic. The shift forced many childcare facilities to close their doors. Thursday morning, The Children's Agenda detailed...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

New fitness court unveiled in Greece

Greece, N.Y. — The town of Greece is opening a new space to get in shape. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for a new fitness court at Basil Marella Park. With new state-of-the-art equipment, the outdoor facility is open to the public and free of charge. Town officials say it will serve as a place for people to improve their health and wellness.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Project grows healthy food - and job skills

Rochester, N.Y. — The south lawn at the Cornell Cooperative Extension on St. Paul Boulevard has been transformed into a half-acre educational farm. Young adults from some of Rochester's most challenged neighborhoods have worked hard to grow healthy and delicious vegetables all summer as part of the Our Growing Relevant and Outstanding Work Skills.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two women shot on Child Street Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Child Street for the report of two people shot around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival , they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bello reappoints Dr. Mendoza for a second term

Rochester, N.Y. — Dr. Michael Mendoza has been reappointed to a second six year term as the County's public health commissioner by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Dr. Mendoza was first appointed in 2016, and is Monroe County’s 9th Commissioner of Public Health. “Throughout the greatest health crisis...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County parks to get millions in upgrades

Rochester, N.Y. — Plans to improve Monroe County parks are taking shape. They include upgrades at all three county golf courses, adding pickleball courts at Mendon Ponds and Black Creek, replacing wood burning stoves in park lodges, and constructing a synthetic ice rink, spray park, and accessible playground at Ontario Beach Park. The historic Dentzel Menagerie Carousel will also be renovated.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on Jay Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side late Thursday night. Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Police say the shooting occurred on Jay Street near Colvin Street just after 10:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

State Police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

RPD, community groups work with Rochester residents to tackle gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is increasing efforts to connect with neighbors on streets where gun violence has residents living in fear. On Wednesday afternoon, RPD hosted the city's second "Walking One-Stop" at International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue to meet neighbors and share resources and services to help reduce gun violence.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Got weekend plans? Here's what to expect.

Clear sky all night was showing off our last "Super Moon" of 2022. Larry is a local photographer and used CHIME IN to send us this close up shot of the moon. Send us any of your pictures of weather, astronomy or other fun things your doing this weekend. We're...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

NTSB releases report on attorney Steve Barnes' fatal plane crash

Pembroke, N.Y. — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report into the plane crash that killed prominent Western New York attorney Steve Barnes and his niece nearly two years ago. Barnes and his niece, Elizabeth, were traveling to Buffalo from Manchester, N.H. when their single-engine plane...
ROCHESTER, NY

