Cory McKenna reacts to becoming first woman in UFC history to land Von Flue choke

LAS VEGAS – Cory McKenna made history at UFC on ESPN 40.

McKenna (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) became the first woman in UFC history to earn a Von Flue choke submission when she tapped out Miranda Granger (7-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in Round 2 this past Saturday at the UFC Apex.

The Team Alpha MMA fighter talked reporters through the finish at the post-fight news conference.

“At first I was like, ‘Oh, OK, I’m here, I’ll give it a try. Worst case I get out of her clinging onto my neck,'” McKenna told MMA Junkie and other reporters. “Then I heard her corner freaking out and I heard her breathing heavier and then she shouted at her corner, ‘I’m trying to get out,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, this is deep.’ Yeah, I’ve never finished a Von Flue before, so I was like this would be pretty cool.”

At just 23, McKenna, who is a graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series, isn’t necessarily in a rush for a quick turnaround.

“It was only a round and a bit, but I’m sure there’s plenty to work on,” McKenna said. “There always is. So take at least a few weeks to work on the improvements that need to be made. I’ll sit down with the coaches and see what they offer us and have a look from there. But nothing really in mind as of yet, just gonna take things as they come.

“I’m very lucky to be where I’m at and that’s kind of why I want to take the time to enjoy it and really appreciate where I’m at right now.”

