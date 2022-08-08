ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Christos Giagos out of UFC Paris after severing pinky tendon on broken toilet

By Nolan King
 3 days ago
Christos Giagos won’t be fighting at UFC Paris because of a freak injury.

On Monday, Giagos (19-10 MMA, 5-6 UFC) announced that he recently underwent surgery to repair a severed pinky tendon while he was cleaning his grill, and his hand sliced open on a broken toilet.

“I was getting some cleaning done and while wiping down a piece of my grill in the trash my hand hit a broken porcelain toilet and gashed my hand open, cutting a tendon in my pinky,” Giagos wrote Monday on Instagram. “Unfortunately, due to the severity of the injury I had to pull out of my upcoming fight in Paris. I was praying the damage wasn’t bad so I could still take the fight, but that wasn’t the case.

“I went to a hand specialist today to check the damage and had to undergo a minor surgery to reattach my pinky tendon. My focus is to get healed up as fast as possible. As much as this pains me, the only thing I have control over is how quickly I get back.”

Giagos, 32, was expected to face Benoit Saint-Denis (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at the UFC Fight Night event Sept. 3. It’s unclear if Saint-Denis will remain on the card.

With the change, the UFC Paris lineup includes:

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Robert Whittaker
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Nassourdine Imavov
  • Zarah Fairn vs. Ailin Perez
  • Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. John Makdessi
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Magomed Mustafaev
  • Taylor Lapilus vs. Khalid Taha
  • Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Benoit Saint-Denis vs. TBA
  • Darian Weeks vs. TBA

