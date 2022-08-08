Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Waimea’s ‘Waiomina Boot’ Returns Following Face-Lift
A symbol of Waimea’s paniolo heritage has returned. The “Waiomina Boot” once again stands tall in front of KTA at the Waimea Center. It was reinstalled Aug. 4, nearly two months after it was moved to be repaired and redesigned. The sculpture, an 8-foot-tall cowboy boot, was...
bigislandnow.com
James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha to Be Closed
The county is notifying the public that a Hilo beach park will be closed this week, and a new parking system will be in place upon its reopening. The Department of Parks and Recreation announces that James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed from Aug. 8-12 for repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas, weather permitting. Every effort will be made to avoid delays in reopening the park.
bigislandnow.com
2022 Primary Election Draws Near
There’s just three days left until the 2022 primary election, Saturday, Aug. 13. There have been 112,761 ballots issued to Hawai’i County voters this year, and according to the Office of the County Clerk Elections Division website, as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, there have been 29,561 ballots returned. The counts are updated at the end of each workday.
bigislandnow.com
Nomi Health Continues to Offer Free COVID Testing on Big Island
A direct health care company continues to provide free COVID-19 testing for Hawai‘i residents at several locations around the Big Island. Nomi Health COVID testing sites and hours include:. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Waiākea Center in Hilo. 5 a.m.-noon Monday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandnow.com
Runaway Found, Runs off Again
Hawai’i Island police report that 17-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Mountain View. However, Fleming-White was reported as a runaway again on Friday, Aug. 5, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Job Openings: Featured Openings From July 28 to Aug. 9, 2022
Big Island Now’s featured jobs from July 28 to Aug. 9, 2022. Add your job listings. Distribution Driver Class B, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Description: The Distribution Driver Class B is responsible for delivering products to clients; inspect general condition of vehicle; prepare, load, unload, operate, and clean vehicle including following all safety precautions in accordance with SGWS and the Department of Transportation (DOT) guidelines. Review standing orders, develop sales, process payments, and maintain records.
bigislandnow.com
Police Looking for Missing Hilo Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Kayzlyn Grammer who was reported as a runaway. Grammer was last seen in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo on Friday, Aug. 5 at 4:45 a.m. wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. She...
bigislandnow.com
Police Looking for Wallet Thief Who Racked up Fraudulent Charges
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation, the department stated on Monday, Aug. 7. Police are seeking to identify the man who is wanted for questioning in the theft of a wallet, which was reported stolen on Friday, June 24, while the victim was at a business in the 300 block of E. Makaala Street. The theft resulted in seven fraudulent credit card transactions also on Friday, June 24, at various businesses in Hilo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigislandnow.com
Vulcans Open 2022 Fall Camp
UH-Hilo Men’s And Women’s Soccer, Women’s Volleyball Teams Started Practice This Week; Women’s Cross-Country Starts Training Next Week. The 2022 fall sports season at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo is underway. The Vulcans men’s and women’s soccer teams and women’s volleyball team officially opened...
bigislandnow.com
Puna Officer Honored For Lifesaving Efforts in Kidnapping Incident
A Puna police officer was recently honored by an East Hawai‘i organization for exceptional investigative work and lifesaving efforts during an incident involving the kidnapping and torture of a male victim. Officer Michael Sailer was named Officer of the Month for June by the Aloha Exchange Club of East...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
Comments / 0