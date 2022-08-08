ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

‘A huge loss’: Beloved Raines High School educator honored at memorial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends on Friday gathered to remember an educator, who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with changing many lives for the better throughout her life. She was the first winner of the News4JAX Jacksonville Image Award for Education in Excellence back in 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Education
County
Duval County, FL
First Coast News

Nassau County parents concerned after video, pictures surface of students crowding school bus

YULEE, Fla. — School started this week for kids who attend Nassau County School District, but parents have concerns about the overcrowding of their child’s school bus. “The kids are in their care, and they should realize the bus is overcrowded and only allow that many kids," said Joni McDairmant who has a child dealing with overcrowded school buses.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
floridapolitics.com

UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students

A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Highlights from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates for Jacksonville sheriff faced off Wednesday night in a live, televised News4JAX-Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute debate. The candidates answered questions from moderator Kent Justice on stage at Jacksonville University. News4JAX followed along during the debate hour-long debate. You can read the highlights...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Score the best thrift store finds for back-to-school shopping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thrifting -- that’s an option for parents as they get their students ready for school. Thrifting clothing and school supplies are friendly to your wallet! It also gives kids a chance to learn how to shop smart. We are showing you what you can get...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Ponte Vedra student named Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022

Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Aashna Shah, is a rising 11th-grade honors, AP and dual-enrolled student at Ponte Vedra High School. In 2017, Aashna founded Kindness in a Diverse Society (KIDS), with the aim of helping the whole child. Aashna was inspired by the quote “Helping others is the way we help ourselves” by Oprah Winfrey. She encourages kids to volunteer at a young age.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy