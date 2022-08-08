Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Related
Duval County teachers may soon start at $48,700 as shortages continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is still looking to fill hundreds of vacancies. The president of the teacher's union says as of Wednesday, there were more than 300 openings, which is down from 450 at the start of this year. "It could be higher or lower on...
News4Jax.com
‘A huge loss’: Beloved Raines High School educator honored at memorial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends on Friday gathered to remember an educator, who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with changing many lives for the better throughout her life. She was the first winner of the News4JAX Jacksonville Image Award for Education in Excellence back in 2020.
Clay County school fills teacher vacancies just in time for first day
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Back to school is going back to normal. It’s the first time since 2019 where students and teachers will begin to feel normalcy again in the classroom on the very first day of school. Get those lunches and backpacks packed - The one...
Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DCPS holds safety, security discussion ahead of new school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The police chief of Duval County Public Schools is re-assuring parents their children will be safe in the classroom. He had Courtney Kelly's attention. "Being a bit more educated on the new normal beyond just the pandemic," she explained as her reason to attend a DCPS safety and security meeting Tuesday night.
Nassau County parents concerned after video, pictures surface of students crowding school bus
YULEE, Fla. — School started this week for kids who attend Nassau County School District, but parents have concerns about the overcrowding of their child’s school bus. “The kids are in their care, and they should realize the bus is overcrowded and only allow that many kids," said Joni McDairmant who has a child dealing with overcrowded school buses.
‘It’s all new to us’: Clay County students return to the classroom, parents talk school security
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — In Clay County, school is back in session for around 40,000 students. However, for parents and caretakers, safety will always be the top priority – not just today, but for the entire school year. Kayla and Nelson Speke walked their daughter into school this...
Inaugural class of students at JU College of Law are ready to hit the books
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week Jacksonville University welcomed its inaugural class of students at the JU College of Law in Downtown Jacksonville. JU says this is the first new law school in the state of Florida in more than 20 years. The school says 14 students were selected from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raines High community mourning loss of beloved guidance counselor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many are remembering a legend to the Northside community, especially those who attended Raines High School in the last 35 years. Mrs. Deborah Norman was the longest serving guidance counselor at Raines. She passed away unexpectedly Friday. Norman will be remembered by so many as not...
Residents demand Nassau County School District bring back neighborhood bus stop
YULEE, Fla. — Some Nassau County parents say the new school year is off to a rocky start after the school district removed a neighborhood bus stop. Now, they are concerned for the safety of students and say there is not a designated place for students to walk to get home.
News4Jax.com
Proposed tax increase to benefit Duval County teachers & schools spotlights Tuesday discussion
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Educators and other community leaders gathered Tuesday evening for a discussion on the proposed tax increase for schools in Duval County. Early voting got underway this week in Jacksonville. Duval County Public Schools wants residents to vote on a measure to increase the millage rate. Superintendent...
News4Jax.com
Starting the school year right in Nassau County: What you need to know
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The fall semester has arrived whether we’re ready or not, so it’s time to get back into the swing of things. We want to make sure you have all the info you need as students hit the books again in Nassau County. Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students
A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
Jan. 6 insurrection focus of political ad targeting Duval County School Board candidate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A political ad made by the Duval County Democratic Party and posted on Twitter takes aim at Duval County School Board candidate April Carney, claiming to show a Facebook post in which she says she was "there" at the 2021 capitol insurrection. "It was important for...
Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield opens this weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. Dreamette soft serve ice cream — a beloved Jacksonville mainstay treat for 74 years — has arrived in historic Springfield. Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield, 1401 N. Main St., will celebrate its grand opening at 11...
News4Jax.com
Highlights from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates for Jacksonville sheriff faced off Wednesday night in a live, televised News4JAX-Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute debate. The candidates answered questions from moderator Kent Justice on stage at Jacksonville University. News4JAX followed along during the debate hour-long debate. You can read the highlights...
News4Jax.com
Score the best thrift store finds for back-to-school shopping
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thrifting -- that’s an option for parents as they get their students ready for school. Thrifting clothing and school supplies are friendly to your wallet! It also gives kids a chance to learn how to shop smart. We are showing you what you can get...
News4Jax.com
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Ponte Vedra student named Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022
Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Aashna Shah, is a rising 11th-grade honors, AP and dual-enrolled student at Ponte Vedra High School. In 2017, Aashna founded Kindness in a Diverse Society (KIDS), with the aim of helping the whole child. Aashna was inspired by the quote “Helping others is the way we help ourselves” by Oprah Winfrey. She encourages kids to volunteer at a young age.
‘The festival is in full swing this year’; Caribbean Carnival returns to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re Caribbean-American, you know that carnival is a big part of the culture. It’s the return of the Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival, after being canceled for the past two and half years because of COVID-19. Jacksonville Carnival Committee President Theo Jack says the festival...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0