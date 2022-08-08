ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

police1.com

Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Google Fiber coming to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber. According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband...
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Micron’s 40 Billion Dollar Investment Will Not Include Boise

Micron is a worldwide leader in the semiconductor industry. The company has been through the good times and the bad. President Biden recently signed the CHIPS + Act that will give companies like Micron billions of dollars of tax incentives to build their technology centers in America. Congratulations, Mr. President, you've given over 40 billion dollars to companies that generate billions in revenue.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
BOISE, ID
Person
Sanjay Mehrotra
Person
Gina Raimondo
Big Country News

Angler Lands Monster State Record White Sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir

BOISE - For the third time this year, C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho has produced a state record fish. Earlier this month, Eagle Mountain, Utah residents Greg and Angie Poulsen traveled to Idaho in hopes of tangling with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon. On August 5, when fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir, Greg Poulsen did just that, when he landed a monster 10-foot 4-inch sturgeon.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID

Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ The Ada County housing market in one graph

Read More Ada County News Sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words, give or take a few hundred. The graph here is from Boise Regional Realtors and is based on data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. The two decades of data shows the housing boom of 2007-2008, which was modest in Treasure Valley. ...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
BOISE, ID
Power 105.5 Boise

The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!

Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

ACLU demands excluded documents surrounding Nampa School District book ban

NAMPA, Idaho — The ACLU of Idaho is demanding documents that were excluded from their initial public records request from last month in regards to the 22 books that were removed from Nampa School District's libraries. On Thursday, in a press release, the ACLU claimed that their initial review...
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID

