August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
police1.com
Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
Google Fiber coming to Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber. According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband...
One Of The World’s Worst Weeds Has Been Spotted Spreading In The Boise Foothills
Back in May, retired botanist Barbara Ertter spotted a small spreading patch of weeds in the Boise foothills. Due to her experience as a botanist, she recognized this weed as something the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls one of "the world's worst invasive weeds." Ertter sent a report to another...
Why Micron’s 40 Billion Dollar Investment Will Not Include Boise
Micron is a worldwide leader in the semiconductor industry. The company has been through the good times and the bad. President Biden recently signed the CHIPS + Act that will give companies like Micron billions of dollars of tax incentives to build their technology centers in America. Congratulations, Mr. President, you've given over 40 billion dollars to companies that generate billions in revenue.
KIVI-TV
'Neighbors helping neighbors': Boise firefighters travel to other states to assist wildfire efforts
BOISE, Idaho — Wildfires in Idaho haven’t been as severe so far this season, but other states like California, and Arizona are seeing large flames throughout the state. In 2018, the Boise Fire Department started to send its firefighters to other states to assist on large wildfires as part of a national program.
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho
Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
Angler Lands Monster State Record White Sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir
BOISE - For the third time this year, C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho has produced a state record fish. Earlier this month, Eagle Mountain, Utah residents Greg and Angie Poulsen traveled to Idaho in hopes of tangling with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon. On August 5, when fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir, Greg Poulsen did just that, when he landed a monster 10-foot 4-inch sturgeon.
Shocking Study Reveals that Idaho’s Best Food City Is NOT Boise
When you’re the largest city in Idaho by more than 100,000 people and have the ringing endorsement of a well respected publication like Food & Wine, how could you not actually be the best food city in the state?. Not all that long ago, Food & Wine named Boise...
DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID
Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
More than 600 Idaho National Guard soldiers leave Gowen Field for deployment
BOISE, Idaho — More than 600 members of the Idaho National Guard's 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are deploying to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. A group of Idaho soldiers also from the 116th mobilized for OSS in November 2021 and will return in October of this year.
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ The Ada County housing market in one graph
Read More Ada County News Sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words, give or take a few hundred. The graph here is from Boise Regional Realtors and is based on data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. The two decades of data shows the housing boom of 2007-2008, which was modest in Treasure Valley. ...
Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
KIVI-TV
ACLU demands excluded documents surrounding Nampa School District book ban
NAMPA, Idaho — The ACLU of Idaho is demanding documents that were excluded from their initial public records request from last month in regards to the 22 books that were removed from Nampa School District's libraries. On Thursday, in a press release, the ACLU claimed that their initial review...
Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate
Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Tri-City Herald
In dead of summer, Farmers’ Almanac says to get ready for a ‘brisk’ winter, Idaho
Is mid-August too soon to think about snow, hot cocoa and fuzzy socks? Perhaps. But it’s not too early for Farmers’ Almanac, which recently published its long-range forecast for winter 2022/23. And after some typically grueling summer months that have seen Boise hit 100 degrees on 17 different...
Intermountain Gas Company expected to decrease natural gas prices for customers
BOISE, Idaho — Intermountain Gas Company (IGC) filed its annual purchased gas cost adjustment (PGA) with Idaho Public Utilities Commission and will be decreasing natural gas prices by an average of 2.2%, or $7.7 million. IGC’s PGA application is filed each year to ensure customer prices are reflected in...
