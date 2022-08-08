ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Residents to weigh in on $97 million bond package to transform Fayetteville

By Monique John via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mQCa_0h9g3I4Q00

Fayetteville's city council is holding a public hearing on a major bond package at City Hall on Monday night. Proponents of the package plan to use it to transform the city.

City officials say the bond package was drafted to implement the improvements that Fayetteville residents have been asking for for years. Those improvements have included better infrastructure that is more conducive for walking and biking, better public safety and more affordable housing.

Mayor Mitch Colvin said the city has plans for these items and that passing the bond package could make them a reality.

"We've done the legwork. Now, this is time to put the resources in place with the plans to execute," Colvin said.

The bonds would borrow up to $97 million to finance these projects. Pursuing this avenue would mean the city would seek funds through bond markets and investment dollars instead of borrowing money from banks and investment firms. Colvin said some of the projects this package would finance include the City Housing Plan, the Sidewalk and Mobility Plan and the Public Safety Assessment of 2020.

Colvin said that using bonds would provide the city with a cheaper rate, better terms and a longer repayment period than installment financing. If residents and city officials come out in support of the package, it would be adopted in 2023 and put into effect for the 2024 fiscal year. This is a move that would cost approximately $80 a year in property taxes for homeowners with the average home value. Supporters say that is a small price to pay to help the city move forward.

"It may take an additional penny or two on the tax rate, which all property owners-people who pay taxes in this community--will pay that debt service back," Colvin said. "But it's an investment. Your property values are increased when you have a community that's more likable and attracts more investment. And so this is an investment for the future."

A representative for the city said the hearing and discussion among city council members will decide the future of the bond package and its upcoming presentations leading up to November.

Comments / 13

Herman Shaw
3d ago

I am tired of property owners paying for non property owners voting to pass these bonds. they did this for parks to have drug dealers to take over. And, they put the parks in certain "areas". I heard about the vote for the colosseum. the tax was never took off. And, it has never supported itself.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Fayetteville ordinance imposes $500 fine for some homeless camps on city property

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property. With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Hope Mills manager: Town heading in the right direction

Hope Mills Town Manager Scott Meszaros on Monday night, Aug. 1 reviewed a “State of the Town’’ slide presentation that highlighted town accomplishments including growth in commercial development, the completion of residential housing and investments in crime-fighting technology. “The town has seen about 17% growth in annexation,’’...
HOPE MILLS, NC
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Commissioners to Hold Two Special Meetings

According to Board Chair Ray Britt, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will hold two Special Meetings. The first special meeting will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 6:00 pm regarding tax matters, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-Enabled project funding, and a proposed Economic Development position. The meeting will be held in the Commissioners’ Room, located on the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse, 106 East Broad Street, Elizabethtown, NC.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
cbs17

Sanford opening new public charter school

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A charter school for grades 6-10 will open its first phase and begin its school year Wednesday, Aug. 17, a news release said. Central Carolina Academy is located along Douglas Drive in Sanford and is expected to be open for approximately 285 students in five grades, but is expected to grow to more than 660 in the next four years as grades 11 and 12 are added the school, the release said.
SANFORD, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… at Fresh Foods in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
theartscouncil.com

Fayetteville’s state-of-the-art Northside community murals are now complete

[Fayetteville, North Carolina] – The new, state-of-the-art community murals located at the intersection of I-295 and north Ramsey Street in Fayetteville’s Northside corridor are now complete. The murals entitled "We Are Fayetteville: Legacy and Future" are a beautifully vibrant and innovative scenic design that adds enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic, and economic vitality of our community.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Affordable Housing#City Council#The City Housing Plan
sanfordnc.net

Sanford Hires New Fire Chief

The City of Sanford has hired Matthew Arnold to serve as Sanford Fire Chief, filling the vacancy left by Chief Wayne Barber in January. Arnold has 23 years of leadership experience with 14 of those in fire and emergency services. Most recently, he served as Battalion Chief for York Area United Fire & Rescue in York, Pennsylvania, a city of approximately 54,000 residents. At York, Arnold oversaw operational and emergency duties and served as the assistant accreditation manager, among other responsibilities, for the department of more than 60 employees and 5 stations.
SANFORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Housing
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers

Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Bikes, buses and bypasses: Columbus County has a new vision for its transportation needs

Mark Bronski wants to ride his bike to work, like he used to before moving to southeastern North Carolina. But it wouldn’t be the safest way to get there. Drivers routinely ignore the 55 mph limit on the winding state highway that travels through the backroads of Columbus County, home to his family and business. There’s also no bike lane.
cbs17

Holly Springs license plate agency closed for contract violations

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed the Holly Springs license plate agency for contract violations. The Department of Transportation tells CBS 17 the agency, located at 408 Village Walk Drive, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. NCDOT said the agency had been operated by Chad Price since 2015.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy