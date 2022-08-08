ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

El Paso stash house busts rescue more migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, two from El Salvador. An additional individual, from Mexico, was apprehended in this event and will be facing prosecution for hiding migrants. An AR-15 rifle, and a small amount of marijuana was found as well within the stash house.
EL PASO, TX
Radio Business Report

Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence

Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Geronimo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs4local.com

Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

University closure following chaos in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
borderreport.com

Five migrants hurt after driver crashes SUV into West El Paso restaurant

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A male driver in his 20s is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing an SUV carrying migrants into the wall of a West El Paso restaurant. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday along North Mesa Street, shortly after authorities started tracking...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man, teenager charged with string of west El Paso business burglaries

EL PASO, Texas -- Two males in custody for an unrelated offense were matched to surveillance photo images related to a string of burglaries in west El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say 17-year-old Jacob Perez was arrested for the burglaries that spanned between July 6 and July...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Guatemala#Mexico#Smuggling#The El Paso Sector#Mexican#The U S Border Patrol#The Apple App Store
KVIA

“We Want to Find Her Body:” The Disappearance and Death of Erika Gaytan

EL PASO, Texas -- The date between Erika Gaytan and Ricardo Marquez to a concert ended with Gaytan not returning home. Her family immediately believed something terrible happened to the 29-year-old woman. Her mother said there was no way she would abandon her 7-year-old son. Continuous searches throughout El Paso – including in the sprawling desert east of the city – did not yield her remains. Despite her body not being found and a cause of death unknown, police arrested Marquez and charged him with her murder. Could the 28-year-old’s behavior leading up to and after Gaytan’s disappearance be enough to convince a jury he is a killer?
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
KTSM

Border officers seize 16 pounds of fentanyl from 16-year-old

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection officers working in El Paso seized 16 pounds of the drug fentanyl in what they are calling a failed smuggling attempt. The drugs were intercepted by officers working at the Ysleta border crossing on Saturday, Aug. 6. CBP officers say the driver of the vehicle carrying […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Judge calls hearing in Walmart case following mysterious e-mails to media

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week. The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy