Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso stash house busts rescue more migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, two from El Salvador. An additional individual, from Mexico, was apprehended in this event and will be facing prosecution for hiding migrants. An AR-15 rifle, and a small amount of marijuana was found as well within the stash house.
Judge urges caution but won’t stop Americans from going to Juarez despite violence
Border crossings nearly empty following cartel attacks in Mexico; additional details surface on victims
Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence
Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
DPS increases patrols in West El Paso following spike in migrant smugglings
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man accused of smuggling migrants in an SUV crashed into a West El Paso Italian restaurant Thursday morning, one of several crashes involving migrants in recent weeks. The SUV hit the corner of Como’s Italian Restaurant on Mesa Street, injuring five people –...
Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez
CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
University closure following chaos in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
3 inmates die as rival gangs clash inside Juarez prison
A fight between rival gangs has left three people dead inside Juarez’s Cereso 3 prison, Chihuahua state officials said.
Five migrants hurt after driver crashes SUV into West El Paso restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A male driver in his 20s is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing an SUV carrying migrants into the wall of a West El Paso restaurant. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday along North Mesa Street, shortly after authorities started tracking...
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
El Paso In National News After 15 Ft Deep Sinkhole Swallows Car
El Paso made national news after a woman barely escaped with her life when a 15-foot-deep sinkhole opened up and swallowed her vehicle in Central El Paso. On Tuesday, August 9, a motorist encountered a terrifying moment when a sinkhole 15 feet deep opened in the middle of the road, inundating the vehicle and driver.
Man, teenager charged with string of west El Paso business burglaries
EL PASO, Texas -- Two males in custody for an unrelated offense were matched to surveillance photo images related to a string of burglaries in west El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say 17-year-old Jacob Perez was arrested for the burglaries that spanned between July 6 and July...
El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
“We Want to Find Her Body:” The Disappearance and Death of Erika Gaytan
EL PASO, Texas -- The date between Erika Gaytan and Ricardo Marquez to a concert ended with Gaytan not returning home. Her family immediately believed something terrible happened to the 29-year-old woman. Her mother said there was no way she would abandon her 7-year-old son. Continuous searches throughout El Paso – including in the sprawling desert east of the city – did not yield her remains. Despite her body not being found and a cause of death unknown, police arrested Marquez and charged him with her murder. Could the 28-year-old’s behavior leading up to and after Gaytan’s disappearance be enough to convince a jury he is a killer?
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Why El Paso Police Are Warning Public About Mansion Party Invites
El Paso Police are warning the public not to accept invitations to "mansion parties" that have resulted in a string of violence. The El Paso Police Department is forewarning the public to avoid attending "mansion" or "house parties" promoted via social media. Police allege various shootings and stabbings have occurred...
Border officers seize 16 pounds of fentanyl from 16-year-old
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection officers working in El Paso seized 16 pounds of the drug fentanyl in what they are calling a failed smuggling attempt. The drugs were intercepted by officers working at the Ysleta border crossing on Saturday, Aug. 6. CBP officers say the driver of the vehicle carrying […]
Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where procedure still protected
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge calls hearing in Walmart case following mysterious e-mails to media
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week. The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series […]
