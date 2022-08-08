ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 3

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla

Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Lithium Ion Battery#Business Industry#Linus Business#House#Ev
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
General Motors
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill

The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
INCOME TAX
americanmilitarynews.com

Apple bows to China, tells Taiwan to use ‘made in China’ labels: Report

Apple Inc. reportedly asked its Taiwan suppliers to label their products as though they were made in China if the products are bound for China. The phrase “Made in Taiwan” often sparks disruptions in China, and Apple reportedly believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to the island could make such delays worse.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm

The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Tired: Russia. Wired: China

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why after years of warnings about the threat posed by Russian hackers, security experts are more worried about China, ransomware strikes a German chipmaker and Palo Alto Networks plunges further into managed security. China's unseen arsenal. In recent years, threats from Russia have...
CHINA
insideevs.com

Tesla In Talks With Ontario Government For Canada Gigafactory

After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy