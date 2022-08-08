Read full article on original website
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla
Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
Elon Musk said Tesla could build 10 or 12 new Gigafactories to reach his goal of making 20 million cars a year by 2030
Elon Musk hinted that Tesla could grow its network of Gigafactories, and could ultimately build 12. Tesla may be able to announce the location of a new factory later this year, Musk told stockholders. Tesla is on track to achieve a production run rate of 2 million EVs by the...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
A million barrels of oil per day could come to market if a nuclear deal is reached with Iran - but it wouldn't be a 'light switch' fix for the world's energy crisis, RBC commodities chief says
"With those Russian barrels in the balance come December, additional supplies from Iran would be helpful," RBC's Helima Croft said.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Manchin-Schumer bill has key weakness
It relies on a non-existent electric vehicle supply chain.
The Democrats' New Inflation Bill Includes Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles That Don't Exist
After a marathon overnight session, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote Sunday. The bill apportions $740 billion for a grab bag of Democratic spending priorities in the name of combating inflation. One item on the list: tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs). There's a...
Russia unloads an oil cargo at an obscure Egyptian port, as ships carrying its crude increasingly cover their tracks
Russian oil is being transported via a mysterious Egyptian port as Western sanctions loom. The port makes it possible to blend Russian and Egyptian crude, obscuring its origin. Dark activity over Russian oil has been increasing ever since the country invaded Ukraine. Russia has found a way to cover its...
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Apple bows to China, tells Taiwan to use ‘made in China’ labels: Report
Apple Inc. reportedly asked its Taiwan suppliers to label their products as though they were made in China if the products are bound for China. The phrase “Made in Taiwan” often sparks disruptions in China, and Apple reportedly believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to the island could make such delays worse.
Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm
The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
Tired: Russia. Wired: China
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why after years of warnings about the threat posed by Russian hackers, security experts are more worried about China, ransomware strikes a German chipmaker and Palo Alto Networks plunges further into managed security. China's unseen arsenal. In recent years, threats from Russia have...
Tesla In Talks With Ontario Government For Canada Gigafactory
After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
