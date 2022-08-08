ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders in the Building

Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. Steve Martin is ready to sit back and kick up his feet—maybe. The Father of the Bride star has been booked and busy in recent years, starring on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and touring the country with his longtime friend and Only Murders co-star Martin Short. And while it seems the 76-year-old isn't slowing down anytime soon, he teased retirement may be in his future. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Steve told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 9. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Sarah Paulson Defends Beanie Feldstein's "Remarkable" Funny Girl Performance

Watch: Sarah Paulson Praises Beanie Feldstein on Broadway. Sarah Paulson won't be letting anyone rain on Beanie Feldstein's parade. Last month, the Booksmart star announced that she was stepping down from playing the lead in the Funny Girl Broadway revival sooner than expected, making her official exit on July 31. In response to her sudden departure, and a few critical performance reviews, Beanie's Impeachment: American Crime Story co-star and friend Sarah Paulson is giving her two cents on the situation.
Olivia Newton-John's Husband Shares Heartfelt Tribute to "Courageous" Star Days After Her Death

Watch: Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute. John Easterling is paying homage to his late wife, Olivia Newton-John. John, 70, penned a heartfelt letter to the Grease star just days after she passed away at 73-years-old. On Aug. 8, Olivia's family confirmed her death in an Instagram post, after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
Denise Richards Reveals What Made Her Divorce Charlie Sheen

Watch: Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account. Denise Richards is getting candid about her divorce with ex Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who called it quits with the Two and a Half Men actor in 2005 while six months pregnant with their second child, opened up about their highly publicized breakup during the Aug. 10 episode of Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead podcast. Remembering it as a "difficult" split, Denise told host Caroline Stanbury that there were "many things" that led to the demise of their marriage.
