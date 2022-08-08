Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Tyra Banks Has Said About Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Turning the ballroom into a runway! Tyra Banks had big shoes to fill after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 — and she took every trial and tribulation in stride. ABC shocked viewers when it announced in July 2020 that Bergeron and Andrews would no […]
Why Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. Steve Martin is ready to sit back and kick up his feet—maybe. The Father of the Bride star has been booked and busy in recent years, starring on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and touring the country with his longtime friend and Only Murders co-star Martin Short. And while it seems the 76-year-old isn't slowing down anytime soon, he teased retirement may be in his future. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Steve told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 9. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."
Anne Heche’s New Lifetime Movie Will Still Air Despite Actress’ Hospitalization
Anne Heche's upcoming Lifetime movie is still a go. After the 53-year-old actress was involved in a horrifying car crash on Aug. 5, which has left her in "extreme critical condition," the network announced her movie Girl in Room 13 will still premiere as scheduled in September. "As many of...
The 'Westworld' costume designer shares hidden style details you might have missed in season 4
Insider spoke to Debra Beebe, the costume designer for "Westworld," about the callbacks to previous seasons in the characters' season four wardrobes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hulu's The Dropout Initially Ended With Elizabeth Holmes at Burning Man
It's hard to imagine Elizabeth Holmes draped in glow sticks—but The Dropout nearly gave it to us. In the Hulu limited series, Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes, the bio-tech entrepreneur and founder of Theranos who was found guilty on four counts of fraud in January 2022. While The Dropout,...
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Sarah Paulson Defends Beanie Feldstein's "Remarkable" Funny Girl Performance
Watch: Sarah Paulson Praises Beanie Feldstein on Broadway. Sarah Paulson won't be letting anyone rain on Beanie Feldstein's parade. Last month, the Booksmart star announced that she was stepping down from playing the lead in the Funny Girl Broadway revival sooner than expected, making her official exit on July 31. In response to her sudden departure, and a few critical performance reviews, Beanie's Impeachment: American Crime Story co-star and friend Sarah Paulson is giving her two cents on the situation.
The Voice Accident Update! What Really Happened to Finalist Wendy Moten—And How Her Surgery Went!
Update August 8, 2022: We last heard from Wendy Moten last December regarding the surgery she underwent following her fall on The Voice stage during last season’s singing competition, which resulted in a broken right elbow and some fractures in her left wrist. Now the runner-up to Girl Named...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Wells Adams Reveals Why His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Will Be “Off the Wall”
Watch: Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland. After popping the question to Sarah Hyland three years ago, Wells Adams is ready to share a few small details of what fans can expect from their upcoming wedding. The main thing to know? He teased that their cake...
The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli
Matthew Lawrence may have found himself on the TLC tip. The Boy Meets World alum was spotted enjoying time with singer Chilli on a Waikiki beach in Hawaii. As seen in photos obtained by TMZ, Matthew and Chilli took a dip in the water together and later chatting while lounging on beach chairs.
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard’s Relationship Timeline: Marital Woes, Divorce Details and More
Things were rocky for Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard more than one year before news of their split became public. The New York Giants wide receiver and the model got engaged in 2017 after one year of dating. “When I was younger, I’d see her in the Victoria’s Secret magazines that my sisters were getting, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia Newton-John's Husband Shares Heartfelt Tribute to "Courageous" Star Days After Her Death
Watch: Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute. John Easterling is paying homage to his late wife, Olivia Newton-John. John, 70, penned a heartfelt letter to the Grease star just days after she passed away at 73-years-old. On Aug. 8, Olivia's family confirmed her death in an Instagram post, after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting "Wiser" After Welcoming Son With Khloe Kardashian
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2. Tristan Thompson is feeling "wiser" as he returns to the ‘gram. The NBA star made his first Instagram feed post since news broke that he welcomed his second child with ex Khloe Kardashian, a baby boy via surrogate. For...
NBA・
AOL Corp
Madonna reveals the one artist she worships the most: 'I would love to collaborate with him'
On Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna dropped by to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. It is a remix of her record-breaking 50 songs which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The album features collaborations with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and Nile Rogers.
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into Birthday Celebration With Stormi and Sisters Kendall and Kim
On Aug. 10, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her 25th birthday celebration with daughter Stormi, 4, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The TikTok video captioned, "its my birthdayyyyyy," starts off with the Kylie Cosmetics founder standing in front of...
Denise Richards Reveals What Made Her Divorce Charlie Sheen
Watch: Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account. Denise Richards is getting candid about her divorce with ex Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who called it quits with the Two and a Half Men actor in 2005 while six months pregnant with their second child, opened up about their highly publicized breakup during the Aug. 10 episode of Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead podcast. Remembering it as a "difficult" split, Denise told host Caroline Stanbury that there were "many things" that led to the demise of their marriage.
Never Have I Ever Stars Share Details on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut
Watch: Never Have I Ever Cast on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut. Warning: The below includes spoilers for season three of Never Have I Ever. Deacon Phillippe is ready for his closeup, especially after killing it on Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young and Megan Suri, who...
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Birthday Trip With Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner
Watch: Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into 25th Birthday Brunch. Kylie Jenner had her girls by her side as she rang in her birthday. A source close to Kylie and Kim Kardashian exclusively tells E! News that Kylie celebrated turning 25-years-old by flying out with a group of girlfriends for "a very intimate and relaxing trip."
E! News
202K+
Followers
49K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0