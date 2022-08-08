Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With NFL’s Hat Rules
The San Francisco head coach has a “beef” with the league.
Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice
Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello. Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production...
4-Star LSU Commit Rickie Collins Joins Embarrassment of Riches in 2023 Class
With the commitment of Collins, the Tigers now flaunt a number of dynamic offensive weapons
Matthew Stafford’s reaction to Lions rookie Jameson Williams getting his old number
Jameson Williams is ready to start his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. The Alabama star will capture the attention of fans with his blazing-fast speed and the familiar number on his back. The 12th overall pick will wear the number 9, which was last worn by franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Dallas Cowboys WR standout Dennis Houston: “I’m just a cool dude.”
The Dallas Cowboys raised some eyebrows when they started featuring undrafted free agent WR, Dennis Houston, in training camp. Houston, a rookie free agent out of Western Illinois, has been a mainstay in first team reps, and could be surprise role player in Dallas this season. With starter Michael Gallup...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Names His 'Biggest Regret'
For a while now football fans have known Antonio Brown's NFL career is over. It appears the former NFL star is just now coming to that realization. Brown released a statement on Twitter this Thursday afternoon to name the "biggest regret" he has. The regret is that he never got the opportunity to watch himself play football live.
NFL・
Kirk Herbstreit Identifies "Underrated" College Football Coach
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is giving some love to a coach out of the Big Ten that rarely gets mentioned among the top assistants in college football. Last week, the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted that Minnesota defensive coordinator Jim Rossi is "one of [the] most underrated DC’s in CFB!" Rossi...
