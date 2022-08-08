ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission

Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Buccaneers#American Football#Neworleans#Acl#Florida State#The Atlanta Falcons
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Quarterback Signing

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding a reserve quarterback option to their depth chart ahead of the 2022 season. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed 25-year-old signal caller K.J. Costello. Costello, a former QB for Stanford and Mississippi State, is well known for his production...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Names His 'Biggest Regret'

For a while now football fans have known Antonio Brown's NFL career is over. It appears the former NFL star is just now coming to that realization. Brown released a statement on Twitter this Thursday afternoon to name the "biggest regret" he has. The regret is that he never got the opportunity to watch himself play football live.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy