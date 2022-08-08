Grandmother, grandson still missing 4 days after severe storms in Baltimore

Search continues for woman, grandson last seen Thursday 02:17

BALTIMORE -- A Silver Alert remains active for an elderly woman and her grandson, who were last seen in Northwest Baltimore last week shortly before severe storms struck the area.

Police said Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton Davis, went missing Thursday evening.

"They're out here. I know they're out here. I just want them home," Jonathan Davis, Ashton's father, said Monday. "My son's innocent. He doesn't deserve this. My mother will do anything for everybody. She a pillar of the family."

The pair were last seen leaving her home on Laurel Avenue in Baltimore City's Cylburn neighborhood. Marthann was driving her red Kia Soul with MD tags 8CDT2557.

Ashton's parents say the two were spotted at the McDonald's restaurant on Reisterstown Road and Coldspring Lane around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Then, the Kia was spotted at Reisterstown Road and Patterson Avenue a short time later.

"I'm going to keep hoping and praying they're gonna be found because that's the only thing I can do," Brittaney Spratley, Ashton's mother, said.

Family members fear Marthann Davis might have suffered a medical emergency or that their disappearance might be related to a storm-related incident.

The State of Maryland's Silver Alert program that creates widespread of awareness of an adult, suffering certain cognitive impairments, who has been reported missing.

Anyone who has seen Ashton and his grandmother or know their whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.