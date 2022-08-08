ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

PBS NewsHour

2022 Wisconsin Primary Election Results

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday and will face two-term Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in what is expected to be one of the country’s most competitive races for control of the U.S. Senate. Barnes’ top rivals dropped out...
PBS NewsHour

2022 Minnesota Primary Election Results

In Minnesota’s primary elections Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a Democratic challenger who helped defeat a voter referendum to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety. Crime has emerged as the biggest issue in Omar’s primary. She faces a challenge from former Minneapolis...
PBS NewsHour

2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

It’s been roughly three decades since Connecticut had a Republican in the U.S. Senate, but the party isn’t giving up. WATCH: Connecticut looks to expand abortion access to ‘protect women’s rights’. In the GOP primary to take on Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the party has endorsed...
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

