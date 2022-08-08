Read full article on original website
Related
Russian senator mocks Kamala Harris for introducing herself with gender pronouns
A Russian politician slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday in response to a viral clip where she referred to herself using the pronoun "she" and explaining to a group of people that she is a woman wearing a blue suit. "Kamala Harris said that her pronoun is ‘she’ and...
Nancy Pelosi slammed over so-called 'connection' with China: 'We are truly led by imbeciles'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being slammed on social media for comments she made about her "connection" with China that she spoke about during a press conference on Thursday. Pelosi said that she has always had a special connection with China because of a childhood memory. "When I was a...
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
RELATED PEOPLE
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju
Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
Original Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju dies at 64
Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju has died at age 64. Pemmaraju was on the air when Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. At the time, Pemmaraju was one of the only Indian-American anchors to reach national prominence, and she was beloved by viewers and Fox News colleagues alike.
Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016
CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!
Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo joins NewsNation as host in prime-time lineup
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to join NewsNation as a prime-time host beginning this fall.
Donald Trump Slams 'Political' Decision to Drop 'Amazing' One America News
Verizon said that it would stop carrying OAN on its Fios television service from July 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Airbnb Apologizes For Mississippi ‘Slave Cabin’ Listing After TikTok Video Goes Viral
Airbnb apologized after coming under fire over a viral TikTok video that showed a company listing for an “1830s slave cabin” where enslaved people who were forced to toil on a Mississippi plantation were housed. "Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb. We apologize...
Trump Raid Hours After Alex Jones Texts Reportedly Filed Sparks Theories
Text messages were handed over to the Jan. 6 committee by Mark Bankston, who represented two Sandy Hook parents who successfully sued Jones.
MSNBC Host Succinctly Nails Problem With America's Most Outrageous Tax Loophole
Stephanie Ruhle explains why it's time to end the carried interest loophole.
Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows
Click here to read the full article. Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic. Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000. All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%. In primetime, Fox News...
NFL・
Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada
The flames fade away. Firefighters extinguish the last embers. A final curl of smoke uncoils in the wind. A wildfire in the California wilderness has come to an end, and what’s left behind is a blackened landscape of skeletal pines and leafless oaks, scorched meadows and ashen stumps where saplings once stood.Then, slowly, life returns.One year after a wind-whipped wildfire charged across a craggy mountainside above Lone Pine, California, flashes of new growth are emerging in this still-charred corner of the Inyo National Forest, a hiking, camping and fishing playground about 350 miles (563 km) southeast of San Francisco....
Trump’s bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump ’s pick for governor in the swing state of Wisconsin easily defeated a favorite of the Republican establishment. In Connecticut, the state that launched the Bush family and its brand of compassionate conservatism, a fiery Senate contender who promoted Trump’s election lies upset the state GOP’s endorsed candidate. Meanwhile in Washington, Republicans ranging from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Trump against an unprecedented FBI search.
Washington ranked 8th best state in nation to have a baby
(The Center Square) – A recent study by WalletHub ranked Washington as the No. 8 state in the nation to have a baby in. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, along with baby- and family-friendliness.
Social media provides flood of images of death and carnage from Ukraine war – and contributes to weaker journalism standards
Photos of civilians killed or injured in the Russia-Ukraine war are widespread, particularly online, both on social media and in professional news media. Editors have always published images of dead or suffering people during times of crisis, like wars and natural disasters. But the current crisis has delivered many more of these images, more widely published online, than ever before.
Comments / 0