Digital Trends
Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: best launch deal
If you grew up in the ’90s, then you’re probably familiar with all the cool and awesome tech we were promised and was never delivered, such as flying cars, the ability to learn things at the snap of a finger, and undersea cities. Thankfully, we have gotten some cool stuff, too, like foldable and bendable screens, and the first one to bring that tech to market was Samsung through its Galaxy Z Fold, the first smartphone that can open up to reveal a screen inside. Well, since then, Samsung has been reiterating and fixing the issues that naturally come with a completely new technology paradigm, and now they’ve finally come out with the latest iteration, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Digital Trends
This screwless motherboard will make GPU upgrades easier than ever
The DIY home-built PC crowd will be delighted to learn that GPU upgrades just became effortless. The Gigabyte X670 EZ-Latch Plus motherboard is a new screwless and latchless system for easy GPU and SSD swaps. Tom’s Hardware noticed two new Gigabyte motherboards surface on Twitter, a PCIe EZ-Latch Plus and...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Watch 5 Pro: Which should you buy?
The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are Samsung’s latest shots in its ongoing war with Apple over who can release the best smartwatches. Taking the baton from last year’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, they add a number of useful refinements, and the Watch 5 Pro, in particular, seeks to please outdoors enthusiasts with its enhanced size, bigger battery, and superior ruggedness.
Digital Trends
How many folds can the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 survive? Spoiler — it’s a lot
Now that we’ve finally gotten an official look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, fans are excited to figuratively (and literally) pick it apart. Understanding every part of it is an exciting prospect because of how much mystery and speculation surrounded the device leading up to its launch.
Digital Trends
This unlocked Motorola Android phone with a 48MP camera is $155
Is it time to buy a new phone? If you’d like to stick with or jump into the Android ecosystem while on a tight budget, you should take a look at Amazon’s phone deals, which currently include the 64GB edition of the Motorola Moto G Power 2021 at 38% off. You can purchase the smartphone for just $155, after a $95 discount to its sticker price of $250, but you’ll have to hurry because there’s no indication when this offer will end. Hesitating may cause you to miss out, so add the Motorola Moto G Power to your cart and check out now.
Digital Trends
Can you download Microsoft Office for free?
Chances are good that you’ve used Microsoft Office yourself at some point, and while just about everyone has at least heard of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, fewer people are aware that this software isn’t actually free. You might not have ever had to have paid for it yourself, though, if you were using it at work or at school. Nonetheless, if you need it and you’re now hunting around for a way to download Microsoft Office for free, you have some options depending on your situation. Here’s everything you need to know.
Digital Trends
Which games support Windows 11 auto HDR?
Auto HDR is automatically bundled with Windows 11, but you need to turn it on to take advantage of it. But that’s not all. You also need an HDR-supported monitor, and you need HDR-capable games. We’ve dug through a mountain of gaming titles to find out which games support Windows 11 auto HDR so you don’t have to.
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
Digital Trends
This brilliant $150 device stuffs an entire PC into a keyboard
Pentaform, a London-based computer company, is developing the Abacus PC, a complete Windows 10 computer that fits in a keyboard. The project recently raised over $400,000 on Kickstarter to manufacture the concept, which only costs $149 each. Pentaform’s Abacus is similar to a stick PC, but integrates all the components...
Digital Trends
Buy this 15-inch Dell laptop for $200, get The Disney Bundle for free
Laptop deals don’t have to break the bank as demonstrated by this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deal. Right now at Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $210, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300. Even better, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ entirely for free over that period of time. Worth $84 on its own, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new budget laptop. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
This smart desk’s built-in OLED screen looks like science fiction
Startup company Lumina, maker of its 4K AI-based webcam, has announced a new programmable-height computer desk that also has a built-in screen and its own operating system, Lumina OS. While an embedded display might sound a bit silly, Lumina thinks it could actually have an impact on productivity. Sit-stand desks...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which foldable is right for you?
They may still seem like a novel concept, but foldable phones have already come a long way. When Samsung released its first foldable — the Samsung Galaxy Fold — in the fall of 2019, it suffered from a number of teething problems, including concerns about its durability and its impractically small front screen. Now, the device is into its fourth generation, with the South Korean tech giant revealing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, as part of its Galaxy Unpacked event. Both devices show just how much Samsung has refined the foldable phone concept, with each boasting more durable screens, enhanced processors, and software that takes fuller advantage of each mobile’s foldability.
Digital Trends
What does a check mark mean on Facebook Messenger?
If you’ve ever sent a message to a friend on Facebook Messenger, you’ve probably noticed a little check mark icon next to the message you sent. What does each Messenger message status icon mean?. They’re nothing to worry about, but these check mark icons do offer up a...
Digital Trends
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro look like the Samsung earbuds we’ve been waiting for
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — Samsung’s latest entry in the true wireless earbud world — feel like a culmination of the company’s efforts in this space. The Galaxy Buds Pro debuted in January 2021 with powerful noise cancellation and great audio quality. Unfortunately, they were let down by complaints of wonky touch controls and a design that people either loved or hated. The Galaxy Buds 2 followed a few months later in August, featuring a sleeker, more comfortable fit and a lower price.
Digital Trends
Grab a 65-inch 4K TV for only $350 at Amazon for a limited time
It’s no secret that turning your living room into a home theater can be pretty expensive. Luckily, we’re always keeping our eye out for 4K TV deals to make those upgrades easier on your wallet. Today, Amazon has an incredible deal on the Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV happening right now. Originally $570, this pretty sweet TV is on sale today for only $350, saving you $220 off the retail price.
Digital Trends
How to factory reset an HP laptop
Factory resetting any laptop is an unnerving prospect, but sometimes it’s the only effective option left to perform a clean reset to get rid of any lingering technical issues. If you’re at the stage where you need to reset an HP laptop for any number of reasons, then this guide will walk you through the process, step by step.
Digital Trends
Tag Heuer’s new smartwatch goes perfectly with your Porsche
Tag Heuer’s connection to Porsche goes back decades, and the pair of iconic brands have recently signed a partnership that goes beyond simple co-branding and into the development of new products together. One of the first Tag Heuer and Porsche products to come about is the new Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch.
Digital Trends
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a safe, familiar foldable in all the right ways
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks and feels a lot like last year’s Z Flip 3. It has the same basic design, boasts a few spec bumps, and is available for the same $999 price. It’s a marketing pitch that — at least initially — doesn’t sound very exciting, but it is.
Digital Trends
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 now and get a $60 Best Buy gift card
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has just been announced and it’s looking like something special. If you’re considering buying one, Best Buy has a great Galaxy Watch 5 pre-order deal. Right now, when you pre-order either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you can get a $40 or $60 Best Buy e-gift card that can be spent on anything else at Best Buy.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#419)
Trying to solve Wordle #419 for August 12, 2022, and need some help?. Today’s Wordle is a doozy and will have you clutching your win streak for safety.. We’ve got a few hints that will help you get the answer though. Before you take a look at the...
