Fire danger remains at highest level across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire conditions across Montana remain at high levels. “We are in extreme fire danger and that means that fires will start very quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. They will be able resistant to any control and direct attack,” said Montana DNRC Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist, Kristin Mortenson.
Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana
Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
FWP places temporary closure on Selway Creek near Jackson
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest will start another phase of a restoration project for native westslope cutthroat trout on Selway Creek, nearly 25 miles south of Jackson. This restoration project phase will remove non-native brown, brook and hybrid rainbow cutthroat trout...
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Montana VA seeks to inform veterans, families about PACT Act benefits
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA Health Care System wants to spread the word to Montana veterans and their families about the new PACT Act legislation and benefits that might be available to them. The PACT Act was signed into law on Wednesday, allowing expansion and extension of eligibility...
Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout
Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
Summer Virtual Teacher Job Fair underway Friday, Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's 4th annual Summer Virtual Teacher Job Fair hopes to get much needed postions filled across the state. Montana has more than 1,100 hundred job listings for teachers open. The job fair is free to attend and takes place Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Vehicles start four fires in Big Horn County
BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - Our Tuesday #BIACrowAgency Facebook post warned that we are fighting frequent vehicle fires in grass this year. Two more new wildfires Wednesday, August 10, sprang from trucks. At 9:30 a.m. we responded to the Break fire north of Highway 1 (the Crow Agency-Two Leggings cutoff)...
Low flow forces fishing closure for upper Big Hole River
MISSOULA, Mont. — A full fishing closure will go into effect Thursday night on the Big Hole River due to low flows. The closure begins at the confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole River, upstream to Saginaw bridge. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the section...
Closed by Intense Fire, Popular Montana State Park Has Reopened
While there are still flames and tinder-dry conditions in the area, a state park has reopened and some (not all) evacuation orders have been lifted. That's good news for those who love to recreate, and especially for those who live on or near Lake Mary Ronan, 7 miles west of Flathead Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that as of this morning (Wednesday), they have reopened Lake Mary Ronan State Park. The Elmo 2 fire forced its closure last week. And while some evacuation orders were lifted, there are still certain restrictions and evacuation orders in place.
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.
We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
Montana families to endure school meal costs again as new year begins
Many families are about to incur a big expense again, after Congress has eliminated the universal free school lunch program that has fed every public school child for the past two years.
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January
Tests for Montana’s new elections system, ElectMT, went smoothly during the primary election in June, and it will be ready to go live in January, according to Elections and Voter Services Manager Stuart Fuller. Fuller offered that assessment at a meeting Thursday in Helena, and the Commissioner of Political Practices said it’s good news for […] The post Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Glacier National Park sees decrease in visitation
KALISPELL, MONT. — In recent years Glacier National park has seen a growth in visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parks visitation numbers were down the fourth time in six months in the month of June. June left the parks numbers down 8.74% from last year showing a...
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work...
People charged in connection to fish killed at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people have been charged for killing several fish in the display pond at Giant Springs. Last August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) asked the public for information after a knife was used to spear and slash many large trout in the circular display pond.
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.
As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
