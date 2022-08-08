ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis And Clark County, MT

NBCMontana

Fire danger remains at highest level across Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire conditions across Montana remain at high levels. “We are in extreme fire danger and that means that fires will start very quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. They will be able resistant to any control and direct attack,” said Montana DNRC Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist, Kristin Mortenson.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana

Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

FWP places temporary closure on Selway Creek near Jackson

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest will start another phase of a restoration project for native westslope cutthroat trout on Selway Creek, nearly 25 miles south of Jackson. This restoration project phase will remove non-native brown, brook and hybrid rainbow cutthroat trout...
JACKSON, MT
montanarightnow.com

Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
NBCMontana

Montana VA seeks to inform veterans, families about PACT Act benefits

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA Health Care System wants to spread the word to Montana veterans and their families about the new PACT Act legislation and benefits that might be available to them. The PACT Act was signed into law on Wednesday, allowing expansion and extension of eligibility...
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout

Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Summer Virtual Teacher Job Fair underway Friday, Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's 4th annual Summer Virtual Teacher Job Fair hopes to get much needed postions filled across the state. Montana has more than 1,100 hundred job listings for teachers open. The job fair is free to attend and takes place Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Vehicles start four fires in Big Horn County

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - Our Tuesday #BIACrowAgency Facebook post warned that we are fighting frequent vehicle fires in grass this year. Two more new wildfires Wednesday, August 10, sprang from trucks. At 9:30 a.m. we responded to the Break fire north of Highway 1 (the Crow Agency-Two Leggings cutoff)...
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Low flow forces fishing closure for upper Big Hole River

MISSOULA, Mont. — A full fishing closure will go into effect Thursday night on the Big Hole River due to low flows. The closure begins at the confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole River, upstream to Saginaw bridge. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the section...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Closed by Intense Fire, Popular Montana State Park Has Reopened

While there are still flames and tinder-dry conditions in the area, a state park has reopened and some (not all) evacuation orders have been lifted. That's good news for those who love to recreate, and especially for those who live on or near Lake Mary Ronan, 7 miles west of Flathead Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that as of this morning (Wednesday), they have reopened Lake Mary Ronan State Park. The Elmo 2 fire forced its closure last week. And while some evacuation orders were lifted, there are still certain restrictions and evacuation orders in place.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.

We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters

Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January

Tests for Montana’s new elections system, ElectMT, went smoothly during the primary election in June, and it will be ready to go live in January, according to Elections and Voter Services Manager Stuart Fuller. Fuller offered that assessment at a meeting Thursday in Helena, and the Commissioner of Political Practices said it’s good news for […] The post Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Glacier National Park sees decrease in visitation

KALISPELL, MONT. — In recent years Glacier National park has seen a growth in visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parks visitation numbers were down the fourth time in six months in the month of June. June left the parks numbers down 8.74% from last year showing a...
