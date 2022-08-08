ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

montanasports.com

'Nothing is going to stop me': Montana's Marcus Knight aiming to pick up where he left off in football return

MISSOULA — It's been a long road back to the football field for Marcus Knight. In 2019, Knight put together an All-American season at running back for the Montana Grizzlies football team, but the COVID-19 pandemic and injury have since halted his return to the field. But this fall camp, Knight is back healthy and ready to go and pick up where he left off.
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Helena's Austin Buehler becomes Montana football's first 2023 in-state commit

HELENA — On Aug. 4, Helena Capital’s Austin Buehler announced his commitment to the Montana Grizzlies football program, making him the first in-state commit of the 2023 class. The O-lineman was heavily sought after, receiving offers from Eastern Washington, Carroll College, and Montana Tech. “It was closer to...
HELENA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Maren Morris Speaks Up About Performing in Montana

While this isn't her first performing visit to Montana, Maren Morris is excited about bringing her "Humble Quest" tour to Missoula. Her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater kicks off at 7pm on August 20th, 2022. The multiple CMA, CMT, and ACM award winner spoke with Townsquare Media Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Western Montana Fair kicks off by celebrating indigenous community

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Western Montana Fair returns Wednesday with opening events focused on lifting the voices of the Native American community. The fair will open with All Nations First Nations Family Day, a day to share and celebrate the culture of Native Americans living in Missoula as well as give a platform to the impacts of missing and murdered indigenous people across the state.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What Chick-Fil-A Means For Reserve St. Traffic in Missoula

When news of Chick-Fil-A opening a new location in Missoula broke last year, excitement has been building for the eventual grand opening, which we reported will be late September of 2022. Missoulians have been split on whether they'll be visiting the fast food location based on various opinions surrounding social issues.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula

I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Bozeman Woman Owes IRS Over $2 Million in Unpaid Business Taxes

In Missoula Federal District Court this week, 43-year-old Melissa Horner was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and must pay $2.8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Instead of paying the IRS the employee and employer taxes owed by H&H Earthworks, a Bozeman construction company of which...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the community was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth. The Montana Department of...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Stevensville park board member asked to resign

Volunteer boards can be difficult to fill, and the Stevensville Park Board is no exception, which is why a letter asking for a member’s resignation seems unusual. Sue Devlin, a member of the Stevensville Park Board, recently received a letter from Mayor Steve Gibson asking her to resign from the board. The letter stated:
STEVENSVILLE, MT

