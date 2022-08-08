ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

LCPD make arrest, ID suspect in road rage incident

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahmMm_0h9g1RhJ00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico ( KTSM ) – Las Cruces police have identified, arrested and charged a man suspected in a road rage incident Friday, Aug. 5, that injured a 3-year-old girl on Amador Avenue.

Police said Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. Jimenez has been charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence.

Las Cruces police investigators interviewed Jimenez who acknowledged his involvement in Friday’s shooting. Investigators also learned the identity of the driver of the Honda Civic in which Jimenez was a passenger. No charges have been filed against the driver.

About 3:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, the occupants of a dark blue Honda Civic got into what’s being called a road rage altercation with the driver of a black pickup on Amador Avenue near the railroad tracks.

Investigators learned that near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive the Honda Civic pulled alongside the pickup. About that time, the passenger of the Civic, Jimenez, allegedly pointed a firearm at the pickup and discharged at least one round. Gunfire struck the 3-year-old girl who was a backseat passenger of the pickup. The young victim is recovering from her injuries.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

LCPD search for suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are searching for the man believed to be responsible for a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane that left one man dead and one more injured. LCPD believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is allegedly responsible for the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15 burglaries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents. Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized. Entry was made by smashing the […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Northeast El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) gang unit announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after pointing a shotgun at another person. According to EPPD, on Wednesday, August 10th, police were sent to the 3000 block of Keltner for an aggravated assault call. Their […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

One person in critical condition after car caught fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered critical injuries after a car caught fire following an apparent accident at approximately 8:07pm Friday night. El Paso Fire Department units responded to the incident located at US-54 close to the New Mexico state line. The person was transported to University Medical Center. El Paso Police Department […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Road Rage#Violent Crime#Lcpd
KTSM

El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Gun Shop Burglary Suspect Sought by Police

LAS CRUCEs, NM - Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man suspected of stealing more than two dozen guns from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Las Cruces police were called to Sparks Firearms, at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Days Inn staff threatened by guest who vandalized room

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hotel staff was threatened, and a room vandalized at the Days Inn on 10635 Gateway West according to an El Paso Police report. Police Officials said a suspect identified as 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez was accused of vandalizing a hotel room and threatening their staff on the early hours of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested accused of being in possession of controlled substances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested with marijuana and prescription pills. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, conducted a traffic stop at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located the illegal substances underneath the center console. According […]
EL PASO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

3 inmates die as rival gangs clash inside Juarez prison

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A fight between rival gangs has left three people dead inside Juarez’s Cereso 3 prison, Chihuahua state officials said. Prison officials became aware of the clash around 1 p.m. on Thursday and called on the state police, the Juarez municipal police, the Mexican army and National Guard for support, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One dead, one injured in Las Cruces after shooting near hotel

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – One man dead and one more was injured in a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane. Both were taken to a local hospital. The current condition on the victim injured is unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy