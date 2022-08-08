LCPD make arrest, ID suspect in road rage incident

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico ( KTSM ) – Las Cruces police have identified, arrested and charged a man suspected in a road rage incident Friday, Aug. 5, that injured a 3-year-old girl on Amador Avenue.

Police said Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. Jimenez has been charged with one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of tampering with evidence.

Las Cruces police investigators interviewed Jimenez who acknowledged his involvement in Friday’s shooting. Investigators also learned the identity of the driver of the Honda Civic in which Jimenez was a passenger. No charges have been filed against the driver.



About 3:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, the occupants of a dark blue Honda Civic got into what’s being called a road rage altercation with the driver of a black pickup on Amador Avenue near the railroad tracks.



Investigators learned that near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive the Honda Civic pulled alongside the pickup. About that time, the passenger of the Civic, Jimenez, allegedly pointed a firearm at the pickup and discharged at least one round. Gunfire struck the 3-year-old girl who was a backseat passenger of the pickup. The young victim is recovering from her injuries.

