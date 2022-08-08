ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
SPANISH FORK, UT
kjzz.com

West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Drought conditions improve in Utah, but officials have warnings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent monsoonal moisture has caused drought conditions to slightly improve across Utah. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 79.12 percent of the state is in extreme drought or worse. That is an improvement over last week’s numbers, which showed 82.45 percent of the state was in extreme drought or worse.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Lightning-filled sky across northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Thunderstorms in northern Utah put on a spectacular display of vivid lightning over the Wasatch Front. Photos submitted by 2News viewers via chimein captured the storm as it passed. Some people caught a glimpse of the storm as the clouds rolled in, while others were...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Logan, UT
Government
City
South Salt Lake, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
kjzz.com

Heavy rain covers Summit County road with mud, damages property

COALVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a tale of too much rain falling too quickly in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., mud and debris washed over Chalk Creek Road east of Coalville, prompting road closures and damaging several properties. “I knew it was raining, but nothing like...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Crews#Udot#West 3300
kjzz.com

Lightning-caused fire burning in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a new wildfire that broke out in Wasatch County Wednesday evening. State fire officials said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. near the town of Daniel, and south of Heber. The fire is east of Center Creek Road in the foothills...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah

Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
TREMONTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Child dies after hit and run in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City

LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on this case.
LAYTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

Utah reports alarming increase in suspicious livestock deaths and disappearances

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says it has received reports of a large number of reported missing and harmed livestock in the state this year, adding to an alarming trend that has been increasing over the past few years. “Our department has been investigating a substantial amount of cases of missing livestock and suspicious livestock deaths this year,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF animal industry director, in a press release issued last week. “While we don’t know the exact cause of the increase in...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy