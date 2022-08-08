Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
kjzz.com
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
kjzz.com
Drought conditions improve in Utah, but officials have warnings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent monsoonal moisture has caused drought conditions to slightly improve across Utah. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 79.12 percent of the state is in extreme drought or worse. That is an improvement over last week’s numbers, which showed 82.45 percent of the state was in extreme drought or worse.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Lightning-filled sky across northern Utah
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Thunderstorms in northern Utah put on a spectacular display of vivid lightning over the Wasatch Front. Photos submitted by 2News viewers via chimein captured the storm as it passed. Some people caught a glimpse of the storm as the clouds rolled in, while others were...
kjzz.com
Road work begins in Millcreek Canyon ahead of major reconstruction in 2025
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Those who like to recreate in Millcreek Canyon will be affected by a road resurfacing project that began this week and is expected to last several months. The project will mill off the top layer of asphalt, add fresh pavement, and update the signing and...
kjzz.com
Heavy rain covers Summit County road with mud, damages property
COALVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It was a tale of too much rain falling too quickly in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., mud and debris washed over Chalk Creek Road east of Coalville, prompting road closures and damaging several properties. “I knew it was raining, but nothing like...
ksl.com
Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
kjzz.com
One trapped, critically injured after FedEx driver collides with parked cars in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — At least one person was critically injured after a FedEx driver collided with parked cars and then struck two other pedestrians in Salt Lake City. Officials were waved down by a community member near the area of 450 South 400 West approximately around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when the incident occurred.
kjzz.com
Lightning-caused fire burning in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a new wildfire that broke out in Wasatch County Wednesday evening. State fire officials said the fire started around 4:30 p.m. near the town of Daniel, and south of Heber. The fire is east of Center Creek Road in the foothills...
'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah
Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
ksl.com
Southern Utah sees uptick in stolen vehicles. Here's what most of them have in common
ST. GEORGE — More than 810,000 vehicles were reported stolen last year in the United States, an upsurge that also has been seen in Southern Utah, prompting authorities to urge residents to protect their property from thieves. A car is stolen every 48 seconds in the United States, according...
Wasatch County’s development plans expected to bring 30,000 new residents to area in coming years
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – In the past few years, Heber City and Wasatch County have established development plans for the areas north of Heber City and around the Jordanelle Reservoir. […]
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
kjzz.com
School districts across Utah report critical shortage of employees in advance of return
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — School districts across Utah are reporting a critical shortage of employees in advance of the return to class. Kelly Orton has been feeding Salt Lake City school children for two decades. As director of child nutrition for the district, finding employees to serve up...
kslnewsradio.com
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
kjzz.com
Canyons School District readies new Glacier Hills Elementary for opening
WHITE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The new Glacier Hills Elementary School will open for business next week. Thursday, construction crews and school staff were feverishly working to get everything ready. “As you can see, we have a lot of crews working overtime to get this school ready for Monday,”...
kslnewsradio.com
Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City
LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on this case.
Utah reports alarming increase in suspicious livestock deaths and disappearances
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says it has received reports of a large number of reported missing and harmed livestock in the state this year, adding to an alarming trend that has been increasing over the past few years. “Our department has been investigating a substantial amount of cases of missing livestock and suspicious livestock deaths this year,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF animal industry director, in a press release issued last week. “While we don’t know the exact cause of the increase in...
