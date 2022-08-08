ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

27east.com

Andrew Malone Jr. Of East Hampton Dies August 8

Andrew Malone Jr. of East Hampton died on August 8 in Southampton. He was 95. Arrangements by the Brockett Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in a future edition. Southampton Town Police responded to four minor fires in three days last week and reported no injuries. On Friday, August 5, they were called to a building fire on Dock Road in Remsenburg. They spoke to an inhabitant of the house who said he was in his bedroom and smelled smoke. Police saw black smoke coming out of the basement door. The Eastport Fire Department responded and was able to extinguish the fire located in the basement. After further investigation it was determined an electrical fire started in the main electrical panel, police said. On Saturday, August 6, Town Police ... by Kitty Merrill.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Beaches Closed After Shark Sightings

East Hampton Town and East Hampton Village have closed all their bathing beaches to swimming until further notice on Wednesday afternoon, after several sightings of sharks swimming near the beach... more. In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town ... 3 Aug 2022...
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of August 11

WAINSCOTT — A Westwood Road resident reported to Town Police on July 28 that her mint green Vespa, valued at $6,500, was missing from where she traditionally charges it next... more. MONTAUK — On July 11, a Fairfield Drive resident told Town Police that between July 9 and 11,...
27east.com

Remember The Swamp’s Role On The South Fork

Surveyors will mark the spot in Wainscott where the former discotheque The Swamp served as a respite for the East End’s gay community for decades as the first step to... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues

The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Get Fierce

On July 30, an employee of my firm could not come to work, so I opened up myself. This isn’t an uncommon occurrence, and as a small-business owner, I’m a volunteer, not a victim. On the way to my office, I stopped at a computer store, but they...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

SANS Communities Seek Special Zoning Designation From Sag Harbor Village

Representatives of Sag Harbor’s traditionally Black beachfront communities appeared before the Village Board on Tuesday, August 9, to make their case for the creation of a special zoning overlay district... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug...
SAG HARBOR, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.11.22

• We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today, with a high near 83, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 68. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a 20 percent chance of showers, and Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 80.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Police Identify Body Found In Sag Harbor Cove

The body of Keith Viagas, 63, of Upper Sag Harbor Cove was found on the shore on the south side of Long Beach Road in Sag Harbor on the morning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Southampton Town Juniors Show Off Skills At Ponquogue Beach

When Kiley Kaiser looked around Ponquogue Beach on Saturday morning, watching throngs of children in bright orange and white rash guards sprinting across the sand and jumping into the waves,... more. When Abbey Sisler first began working as a caddy at Sebonack Golf Club three years ... by Cailin Riley.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

2 men charged in Suffolk County store burglary spree

NEW YORK -- A Long Island man charged in a crime spree across Suffolk County appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Police say small shops from Bay Shore to Islip, West Islip, Oakdale, Bohemia and Lindenhust were targeted since late May, some multiple times.In all, there have been at least 14 burglaries.Surveillance video captured the alleged serial burglar throwing a rock through the glass door at Bang Bang Burritos in West Islip and then ripping out cash resisters.Moments later, a neighboring ice cream shop was struck.Robert Porter, 55, of Kings Park is charged with 14 counts of burglary."We are here all day long, and we work hard for what we have and for someone to just come in here and take what they want, I'm glad, I'm honestly glad, he got caught," burglary victim Barbara Pagliarulo said."You couple that with supply chain issues that exist and prices of everything are going up, the merchants are trying to hold the line on prices. It's just very unfortunate this is where we are right now," said Rich Carpenter, president of the West Islip Chamber of Commerce.An alleged accomplice, 56-year-old Eric Hyndman, who is homeless, is charged in four of the burglaries. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

