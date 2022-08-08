Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
27east.com
Andrew Malone Jr. Of East Hampton Dies August 8
Andrew Malone Jr. of East Hampton died on August 8 in Southampton. He was 95. Arrangements by the Brockett Funeral Home. A full obituary will appear in a future edition. Southampton Town Police responded to four minor fires in three days last week and reported no injuries. On Friday, August 5, they were called to a building fire on Dock Road in Remsenburg. They spoke to an inhabitant of the house who said he was in his bedroom and smelled smoke. Police saw black smoke coming out of the basement door. The Eastport Fire Department responded and was able to extinguish the fire located in the basement. After further investigation it was determined an electrical fire started in the main electrical panel, police said. On Saturday, August 6, Town Police ... by Kitty Merrill.
27east.com
Neighbors Object To Variance Requests At Butter Lane Farm In Bridgehampton, Claim Greenhouse Is A ‘Trojan Horse’ For Housing
Who will live in the proposed structures — humans or animals? The question arose during a lengthy hearing about farmland on Butter Lane in Bridgehampton before the Southampton Town Zoning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug...
27east.com
East Hampton Beaches Closed After Shark Sightings
East Hampton Town and East Hampton Village have closed all their bathing beaches to swimming until further notice on Wednesday afternoon, after several sightings of sharks swimming near the beach... more. In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town ... 3 Aug 2022...
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of August 11
WAINSCOTT — A Westwood Road resident reported to Town Police on July 28 that her mint green Vespa, valued at $6,500, was missing from where she traditionally charges it next... more. MONTAUK — On July 11, a Fairfield Drive resident told Town Police that between July 9 and 11,...
27east.com
East Hampton Suspends Ambulance Volunteer, As Pushback To Paid EMT Program Bubbles To Surface
East Hampton Village officials last week suspended a member of the East Hampton Ambulance Association who expressed dissatisfaction with the village’s decision to hire paid EMTs — emergency medical technicians... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11...
27east.com
North Fork Native Brian Tardif Approved As New Pierson Athletic Director
The Sag Harbor School District has a new athletic director. At a Board of Education meeting on Monday night, August 8, board members approved the hiring of Brian Tardif to... more. “Cocktails to Save the Bays,” was held on Friday night in Southampton Village to benefit ... by Staff Writer...
27east.com
Remember The Swamp’s Role On The South Fork
Surveyors will mark the spot in Wainscott where the former discotheque The Swamp served as a respite for the East End’s gay community for decades as the first step to... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug...
27east.com
Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues
The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
27east.com
Get Fierce
On July 30, an employee of my firm could not come to work, so I opened up myself. This isn’t an uncommon occurrence, and as a small-business owner, I’m a volunteer, not a victim. On the way to my office, I stopped at a computer store, but they...
27east.com
SANS Communities Seek Special Zoning Designation From Sag Harbor Village
Representatives of Sag Harbor’s traditionally Black beachfront communities appeared before the Village Board on Tuesday, August 9, to make their case for the creation of a special zoning overlay district... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug...
27east.com
Questions For Sag Harbor Village Board On Development Proposals At Tuesday’s Meeting
The recent proposal by Adam Potter to create a major affordable housing and commercial development in the heart of the village was not on Tuesday’s Sag Harbor Village Board agenda.... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.11.22
• We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today, with a high near 83, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 68. Friday will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a 20 percent chance of showers, and Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 80.
Plan to bring NHL-sized ice rink to Stotzky Park is put on ice
The plan to bring a NHL-sized ice rink to Stotzky Park has been put on ice after Riverhead’s Recreation Advisory Committee yesterday unanimously recommended against building the arena on one of two soccer fields at the flagship park. The town began negotiating with Peconic Hockey Foundation in June to...
27east.com
Police Identify Body Found In Sag Harbor Cove
The body of Keith Viagas, 63, of Upper Sag Harbor Cove was found on the shore on the south side of Long Beach Road in Sag Harbor on the morning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Southampton Town Juniors Show Off Skills At Ponquogue Beach
When Kiley Kaiser looked around Ponquogue Beach on Saturday morning, watching throngs of children in bright orange and white rash guards sprinting across the sand and jumping into the waves,... more. When Abbey Sisler first began working as a caddy at Sebonack Golf Club three years ... by Cailin Riley.
27east.com
The Giving Pump At Shell In Hampton Bays and Watermill Gives Back To The Community
If Pump One at Canoe Place Shell in Hamptons Bays looks a little different now, that is because on August 1 it was transformed into The Giving Pump. With bright... more. “Cocktails to Save the Bays,” was held on Friday night in Southampton Village to benefit ... by Staff Writer.
2 men charged in Suffolk County store burglary spree
NEW YORK -- A Long Island man charged in a crime spree across Suffolk County appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Police say small shops from Bay Shore to Islip, West Islip, Oakdale, Bohemia and Lindenhust were targeted since late May, some multiple times.In all, there have been at least 14 burglaries.Surveillance video captured the alleged serial burglar throwing a rock through the glass door at Bang Bang Burritos in West Islip and then ripping out cash resisters.Moments later, a neighboring ice cream shop was struck.Robert Porter, 55, of Kings Park is charged with 14 counts of burglary."We are here all day long, and we work hard for what we have and for someone to just come in here and take what they want, I'm glad, I'm honestly glad, he got caught," burglary victim Barbara Pagliarulo said."You couple that with supply chain issues that exist and prices of everything are going up, the merchants are trying to hold the line on prices. It's just very unfortunate this is where we are right now," said Rich Carpenter, president of the West Islip Chamber of Commerce.An alleged accomplice, 56-year-old Eric Hyndman, who is homeless, is charged in four of the burglaries.
American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities
A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile.
Herald Community Newspapers
Body recovered in Broad Channel identified as Far Rockaway resident Berman Gutierrez
The body of a person found floating in Broad Channel near Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 9, was identified as Far Rockaway resident Berman Gutierrez, Nassau County police said. Gutierrez, 30, went swimming off Rockaway Beach on Monday night. Emergency responders responded to Beach 13th Street and Seagirt Boulevard near 2 a.m. on Aug. 8.
NBC New York
$5,000 Offered for Person ‘Endangering the Public' in Long Island Lynx Mayhem
Usually, the reward money comes before the catch. That's not the case here. Now we know it's serious. The Suffolk County SPCA announced a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the person "responsible for owning and endangering the public" with a Eurasian lynx. The lynx in...
