ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 16

Lindsay Lindskog
2d ago

Way to busy. I was excited to see a clean bathroom with elegant lines and chrome or matte fixtures. Instead my OCD, ADHD, and anxiety went wild. The walls and art are all hideous together. It also made it look smaller some how.

Reply(1)
10
Morgan Stewart
1d ago

I guess I should stop reading these "makeovers" since I'm always negative about them. This is absolutely hideous. The only good thing about it is they discovered and replaced some rotted floor joists. Do they have any idea how much those walk-in showers cost, and how desirable they are? They tore one out and put in a tub? And why oh why sacrifice valuable counter space for double sinks? Does ANYBODY know two people who use two sinks simultaneously? Yeah, me neither. And that wallpaper is awful. Moving the door? Just why? Please start featuring projects by actual qualified decorators who understand function and style.

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beige#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ma#Belmont University#Hgtv Magazine#Nashville Arts Magazine
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
shefinds

These 3 Bob Mistakes Add Years To Your Look, According To Celeb Stylists

When it comes to classic, anti-aging haircuts, few things are as tried and true as a timeless bob. This length helps to add volume, lifts your face, and still leaves room for some fun and flirty styling. However, not all bobs are created equally; just as with any other haircut, there are several ways to go wrong with this style that could actually add years to your look, rather than doing the opposite. Luckily, we’ve got your back with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy