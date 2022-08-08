ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
KHQ Right Now

Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto

SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dive teams recover body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. The recovery comes a day after a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be a body submerged downstream of W. Rifle Club Road. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has the person’s remains and will work with Major Crimes Detectives...
KHQ Right Now

Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney now 100% contained

CHENEY, Wash. - The Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney is now 100% contained, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team. Last Updated: Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. The Williams Lake Fire is 65% contained and all evacuations have been lifted as of Monday morning, according to...
KHQ Right Now

SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. - 57-year-old Raymond Schulte has been arrested after an hours-long stand off with law enforcement near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook saying around 8 p.m., first responders were about to coax the man into surrendering peacefully. Last Updated: Aug....
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Avista substation goes down in south Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in South Spokane Valley are currently without power due to an Avista substation going down. Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Avista says around 3,600 customers in the Inland Northwest are without power right now. Kootenai Electric is reporting about 2,100 members in the Worley, Rockford Bay and Plummer...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Molotov cocktail starts attic fire in Hillyard neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a fire that was started by a Molotov cocktail in the Hillyard neighborhood on Monday. Just past 11:30 p.m. SFD responded to a possible house fire off near East Everett Avenue and North Regal Street. Initial reports indicated a possible attic fire, and crews reported smoke from the top...
KHQ Right Now

Local first responders honor longtime firefighter Dan Patterson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Local first responders honored 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after one of his shifts ended and died on Aug. 4, with a processional on Wednesday. "Firefighters when they serve their communities, we've always put ourselves last and service before self,"...
KXLY

Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
KREM2

Food helps set Uprise Brewing Co. in Spokane apart

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Brewery has opened up in Kendall Yards called Uprise Brewing Co. Brandon Hare owns the brewery with his brother, Ryan Hare, and Jonathan Sweatt. They describe the space as bright, open, and family-friendly. It opened the first week of August. "I think originally we...
KREM

Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley scores $21.6M for major projects, including underpass

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley learned this week that $21.6 million in federal funding has been awarded for a major construction project, an underpass and some other improvements, that was pitched to both expand public safety and further local economic development. “The city is thrilled to share this...
