Donna A. Bugglin
Donna Ardith Bugglin, age 89, of Senecaville, Ohio went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to be reunited with her devoted husband Walter. As a mother and grandmother, she was generous, loving and kind. She led by example and believed that family was not always blood. She enjoyed cooking, watching her favorite Western channel and luncheons with her High School Graduating class; but mostly she loved any gathering of family and friends. Affectionately known as “Granny” to so many, she will be greatly missed. Donna was born March 6, 1933, in Roseville, Ohio to the late Everett Moody and Juanita Bishop Moody. She graduated from Roseville High School in 1951 and married the love of her life in 1953. She was a member of the North Terrace Church of Christ. Donna worked for many years as a decorator at the Nelson McCoy Pottery in Roseville and later as an instructor of ceramics at Starlight School in Zanesville.
Caldwell man found guilty of striking his daughter
CALDWELL, Ohio – John Brown, 59, of Caldwell was found guilty of domestic violence by a Noble County Jury. Tuesday, August 9. Brown was accused of striking his 11-year old daughter with a shovel handle. Domestic violence is a first degree misdemeanor. Brown was sentenced to 180 days in...
Zanesville Veterans Remains Returned home after 80 years
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The remains of a Zanesville man who lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified. Russell Clyde Roach, 22, was serving in the Navy on the U.S.S Oklahoma on December 7th 1941 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Many of the bodies could not be identified at the time so they were buried in a mass grave but with the help from DNA testing and dental records Roach was identified. Almost 80 years after his death, Roach’s remains have been returned to Zanesville for proper burial.
Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
Cambridge man is crowned the International Auctioneer Champion
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Emerging from a competitive field of 41 contestants, Jerick T. Miller, of Cambridge, was crowned the 2022 International Auctioneer Champion at the 35th annual International Auctioneer Championship which took place in San Diego, California. Miller received a $5,000 cash award, trophy and championship ring for his...
Garage sale in Muskingum County Saturday is to help control the local pet population
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A garage sale is scheduled for Saturday (August 13) to raise money to help control the pet population of Muskingum County. The sale is organized by Paws of Muskingum County and will be held at the Washington Township Fire Department on Old Adamsville Road. The money raised will benefit their Spay and Neuter Assistance Program.
Newark man bit by Muskingum County K9 dog while chasing hit-and-run suspect
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio – A Newark man who was attempting to stop another person who was allegedly fleeing from the scene of an auto hit- and-run accident was bitten by a K-9 unit from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department. During an interview on a Cleveland radio talk show ,Rover’s Morning Glory , Dan Malone claimed to have been sitting on his porch when the hit and run occurred and he began chasing after the person fleeing the scene. He stopped when he saw police but then realized they had released their K-9. “I took off after him and long story short, I was the one who paid the price and got eaten for it,” said Malone.
Firetruck Almost Falls Through Floor in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Brookside Fire Department firetruck almost fell through the floor of it’s garage Wednesday night in Belmont County. According to Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II, he was backing the truck into the garage when he heard a noise. Upon investigating, Ketzell saw a hole the truck had created and was reportedly able to see into the basement. The Brookside Fire Department had plans to replace the current firehouse and recently acquired approval for a building levy.
Salt Fork Festival in Cambridge City Park this weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The annual Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival underway at the Cambridge City Park. Featuring nearly 80 juried craftsmen and artists from all over the country in mediums such as jewelry, watercolors, ceramics, fiber, acrylic, candles, stained glass and fiber. The festival also showcases local student art work and numerous musical performances.
John Glenn Muskies Down Cambridge Bobcat Boys Soccer Team
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – In the first official contest played on the new astroturf at McFarland Stadium in Cambridge, the John Glenn Little Muskies downed the Bobcat Boys Soccer team 3-1 on Friday evening. Briley Hamm scored the lone goal for Cambridge while Andrew LePlant recorded 15 saves as the...
Noble County man charged with assaut of a child following an burn incident in July at a now condemned residence
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – On July 8, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a resident on Outpost Road requesting an ambulance due to a toddler receiving burns. United Ambulance Service and Belle Valley First Responders were dispatched to the residence. The child was then transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital due to the severity of the burn injuries.
Governor DeWine includes Monroe County in $5 million projects for local jails
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that he is providing a $5 million state assistance program to six county jails in Ohio for targeted safety, security, and operational projects. The project will include Monroe County, which will receive $329,000 for a sewer system project. “Ohio is making...
Harrison Hills City School District Intervention Specialist Charged with First Degree Rape
CADIZ, Ohio — A Harrison Hills City School District high school intervention specialist has been charged with first degree rape of an adult. According to Cadiz Police, Clayton Crosier, 28, was arrested on July 30th following the rape the occurred at his home. Crosier is currently suspended from his position for the school district pending the results of the investigation. Crosier has been released from jail on a $50,000 bond and is set to go back to court on August 16th.
The Muskingum County Recycling Trailer is being moved out of its South Zanesville location
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The Muskingum County Recycling Center is being forced to move its recycling trailer out of its South Zanesville location. According to the recycling center, The OK Coal Company has purchased the land and the trailer has immediately been removed. It had been located on Maysville Pike across from Gabe’s Car Wash.
ACI Services, Inc. Announces Expansion in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – ACI Services, Inc., in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and the Cambridge-Guernsey County CIC, has announced an investment of over $300,000 in facility upgrades and equipment in Cambridge. Established in 1960 as Yorde Machine Products, ACI Services, Inc. is an Ohio-based, veteran-owned company...
Golf carts on Byesville streets legalized, council considers Code Enforcement Officer position
BYESVILLE, Ohio–Following a third reading and unanimous approval by council, golf carts will be allowed to legally travel the streets of Byesville. During Wednesday nights’ meeting, Village Council gave approval to the ordinance, however, there will be certain criteria that a golf cart needs to meet. First, the vehicle must be licensed by the State of Ohio, and be equipped with items such as a windscreen, lights and mirrors. The cart will also have to be inspected and approved by the Byesville PD. Further information is expected, and those interested in using a golf cart on Byesville streets should contact Village Hall or the Byesville Police Dept.
Noble Co. EMA announces new safety app now available for county residents
CALDWELL, Ohio–In the time of an emergency or disaster, communication is a critical factor. One that can save lives. On July 1, 2022, the Noble County EMA rolled out a new alert system. Called Noble Alert, the smart phone app can alert the subscriber to weather bulletins, emergencies, traffic updates and even event reminders. The RAVE Mobile Safety service is provided free to the public by the Noble Co. EMA and Homeland Security. However some messaging and data rates may apply.
