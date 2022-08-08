Donna Ardith Bugglin, age 89, of Senecaville, Ohio went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to be reunited with her devoted husband Walter. As a mother and grandmother, she was generous, loving and kind. She led by example and believed that family was not always blood. She enjoyed cooking, watching her favorite Western channel and luncheons with her High School Graduating class; but mostly she loved any gathering of family and friends. Affectionately known as “Granny” to so many, she will be greatly missed. Donna was born March 6, 1933, in Roseville, Ohio to the late Everett Moody and Juanita Bishop Moody. She graduated from Roseville High School in 1951 and married the love of her life in 1953. She was a member of the North Terrace Church of Christ. Donna worked for many years as a decorator at the Nelson McCoy Pottery in Roseville and later as an instructor of ceramics at Starlight School in Zanesville.

SENECAVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO