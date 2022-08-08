Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
Atlanta City Council fighting to save longtime businesses being threatened by inflation
ATLANTA — Over the past two decades, Savage Pizza has become a staple in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood. Now the Atlanta City Council wants to help legacy businesses like Savage and others across the city survive inflation, rising rents and the city’s growth. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
WMAZ
Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for one DeKalb County city
STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city. A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation. Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.
Bartow County to gain over 300 jobs with new facility opening, Gov. Kemp says
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — As Gov. Brian Kemp recently touted his record year for economic development in Georgia, he announced Thursday that Duluth Trading Company will create more than 300 new jobs in Bartow County. The Wisconsin-based workwear retailer is set to build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in...
Limited Sunday voting approved in Cobb County ahead of November elections
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Cobb County can now cast their ballots on a specific Sunday after a limited measure was passed by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration. The board voted on the measure Monday night which passed 4 to 1, allowing limited voting on...
lawfareblog.com
Where’s Rudy? A Fulton County Court Wants to Know
It’s half past noon on a Tuesday in Atlanta, and Rudy Giuliani is nowhere in sight. That would be unremarkable on any other Tuesday. But on this Tuesday—Tuesday, Aug. 9—Giuliani’s conspicuous absence draws a throng of spectators to the eighth floor of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where Judge Robert McBurney will decide if the former mayor of New York should get on the next plane (or train, or bus, or Uber) headed South.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners approves impact fee increase
McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s Development Impact Fees following a 4-2 vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Impact fees are a one-time fee paid to a local government on a new or proposed development project. The proceeds are used to fund capital builds. In Henry County, impact fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects. Money goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities.
Georgia homeowners concerned new development is flooding their property
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner...
myasbn.com
First Look: Gwinnett Place Mall Redevelopment Plan Aims to Revitalize Community
On August 2, Gwinnett County’s Board of Commissioners officially adopted a priorities outline for the Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan. A developer purchased the mall for $20 million in 2020, and, notably, is a primary filming location for the Netflix series Stranger Things. Only a few stores are...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown
A 37-story high-rise with nearly 500 residential units is planned to go up where a parking lot now exists at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown. LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate investment firm, filed plans this week with the city to develop the project on the nearly 1-acre site located at […] The post 37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
More than 100 families could be forced to leave their homes in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people holding bright blue signs chanted together on the side of the road. It was not the site of their normal tenant meeting Thursday night at the Forest at Columbia apartment complex. It was the place where families begged and pleaded for someone to hear their cries; they want to stay in their homes or get help to move.
GPB evening headlines for August 11, 2022
Mourners gathered at an Atlanta church today for the funeral for Brianna Grier. Governor Brian Kemp unveils the first major policy announcement of his re-election campaign. Macon Bibb-County will release the cremated remains of about 166 people in county archives at public memorial. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for August...
Atlanta has already seen 100 homicides in 2022
ATLANTA — Atlanta has already seen 100 homicides this year. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed that as of Aug. 11, its officers have handled at least 100 homicide cases, marking the third year in a row that Atlanta's homicide rate has increased. To note, APD hit this milestone slightly...
Lawyer: Giuliani isn't medically cleared, won't testify Tuesday in Georgia election probe
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta after a medical surgery that is keeping him grounded, according to court filings. The grand jury is hearing testimony to help determine whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said.
3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns
ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
After 10 years in jail, this former DeKalb County inmate got a second chance -- and wrote a book about it
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County inmate is reshaping her life and lifting up other people who may find themselves in the same situation. Desiree Lee became determined to make the most of her second chance when she was released from prison in 2006. For years, Lee...
Buyer beware: Customers say home warranties cause more headaches than help
ATLANTA — They sell peace of mind and protection if things go wrong in your home. But many customers say their home warranties brought them nothing but more headaches. Eric Ebell has no complaints about his new air conditioner after spending most of the Atlanta summer in sweltering heat.
Attorney explains the significance of Young Thug's new charges in Fulton County RICO case
ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing six new charges in the Fulton County RICO case. Court documents filed on Aug. 5 show the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams sheds light on why. Attorney Darryl Cohen said this tactic is a way for the district attorney...
