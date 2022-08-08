ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WMAZ

Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for one DeKalb County city

STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city. A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation. Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.
lawfareblog.com

Where’s Rudy? A Fulton County Court Wants to Know

It’s half past noon on a Tuesday in Atlanta, and Rudy Giuliani is nowhere in sight. That would be unremarkable on any other Tuesday. But on this Tuesday—Tuesday, Aug. 9—Giuliani’s conspicuous absence draws a throng of spectators to the eighth floor of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where Judge Robert McBurney will decide if the former mayor of New York should get on the next plane (or train, or bus, or Uber) headed South.
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commissioners approves impact fee increase

McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners approved an increase in the county’s Development Impact Fees following a 4-2 vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Impact fees are a one-time fee paid to a local government on a new or proposed development project. The proceeds are used to fund capital builds. In Henry County, impact fees are applied to parks and recreation, public safety, and, as of this year, transportation projects. Money goes towards new growth rather than maintenance of existing facilities.
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown

A 37-story high-rise with nearly 500 residential units is planned to go up where a parking lot now exists at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown. LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate investment firm, filed plans this week with the city to develop the project on the nearly 1-acre site located at […] The post 37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
11Alive

Atlanta has already seen 100 homicides in 2022

ATLANTA — Atlanta has already seen 100 homicides this year. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed that as of Aug. 11, its officers have handled at least 100 homicide cases, marking the third year in a row that Atlanta's homicide rate has increased. To note, APD hit this milestone slightly...
11Alive

Lawyer: Giuliani isn't medically cleared, won't testify Tuesday in Georgia election probe

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta after a medical surgery that is keeping him grounded, according to court filings. The grand jury is hearing testimony to help determine whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said.
11Alive

3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns

ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
