'Brenda's Arbor' | Legacy of Gift of Life ambassador honored with project constructed by Boy Scout, Monsignor Kelly High School student

Organizers for an upcoming pageant to benefit the family of a young heart transplant patient are ongoing as the date nears. “We’re looking for somebody to do links and drinks for the event, and of course if anyone else wants to do anything for the raffle,” said Brianna Byrd, who is spearheading the event. “We also need more contestants so we can raise more money for Hannah.”

PORT NECHES, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO