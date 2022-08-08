'Brenda's Arbor' | Legacy of Gift of Life ambassador honored with project constructed by Boy Scout, Monsignor Kelly High School student

Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Moore brothers officially home; family thrilled with prayers received
MAURICEVILLE – On the morning of July 27, a horrific traffic crash took place that is every parent’s worst fear. Mauriceville brothers Clayton, Hayden and Peanut Moore, along with two other friends, were heading to a football practice and workout at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School when their vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
12newsnow.com
Gulf Coast Health Center holding 8th Annual Community Health Fair Saturday in Port Arthur
Patients without insurance may see a doctor for $30. Sports physicals are $10 without insurance.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Bob Hope Schools begin the 2022-23 school year
Students at Bob Hope Elementary School were carrying back packs and big smiles Wednesday as they entered the school for the first day of the new school year. All students in Bob Hope Schools in Port Arthur and Beaumont returned Aug. 10, and some with new changes. Bob Hope High...
Port Arthur News
Benefit pageant for young transplant patient seeking more contestants
Organizers for an upcoming pageant to benefit the family of a young heart transplant patient are ongoing as the date nears. “We’re looking for somebody to do links and drinks for the event, and of course if anyone else wants to do anything for the raffle,” said Brianna Byrd, who is spearheading the event. “We also need more contestants so we can raise more money for Hannah.”
Port Arthur ISD looking to nearly double current staff of bus drivers as classes begin
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Many districts across Southeast Texas are dealing with a bus driver shortage. The Port Arthur Independent School District has been struggling to cover all their bus routes as school starts this year according to Corey Metts, director of transportation for the district. The district currently...
'We may have wild days, but no bad days' | Woodcrest Elementary staff preps students, parents for the new school year
PORT NECHES, Texas — While many Southeast Texas schools have already made their way back into the classrooms, Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is still on preparation mode. District officials have revisited some of the new safety policies and had trainings on what parents are to expect during the...
Orange Leader
West Orange accepting “Holiday in the Park” booth reservations; check out the details
WEST ORANGE — Booth registrations are being accepted for the City of West Orange’s 2022 “Holiday in the Park” festival. The festival is scheduled Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the park next door to West Orange City Hall, 2700 Western Avenue in West Orange.
KPLC TV
Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
'Cajun capital of Texas' | City of Beaumont becoming major tourist destination
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has been making headlines recently as a tourist destination. Texas Monthly says Beaumont shouldn't just be a pitstop, but worthy of a weekend stay. Another publication, Southern Living, has coined the beloved city the "Cajun capital of Texas." Many of these outlets...
Port Arthur News
Benefit planned for 12-year-old suffering from extremely painful Amplified Musculoskeletal Pain Syndrome
NEDERLAND — For two years, Caden Cook was in pain with no real explanation. “It started in May of 2020,” said his mother Lauren Cook. “Caden was just a normal child, perfectly healthy with no problems and woke up sick with what we thought was a viral infection. The following week he started having feet pain and it went up to his thighs.”
Texas State Fire Marshal's Office joins investigation into fire that destroyed the home of Earl Thomas
ORANGE, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of the fire that engulfed the home of former National Football League player, Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas in flames. The Orange County Sherriff's Office is the lead investigating party, but they're being assisted by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office...
Water line break floods ditches, yards in south Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Water flooded ditches and yards in front of several homes Thursday morning due to an apparent water line break in the south end of Beaumont. Beaumont's Director of Water and Wastewater Operations Michael Harris tells 12News the break was reported to the city around 8 a.m.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 11th, 2022
Deaths – 190 (Was 190 on 08/04/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 11th, 2022:. Brookeland – 5 (Was 5 on 08/04/22) Jasper – 33 (Was 35 on 08/04/22) Kirbyville – 16 (Was 13 on 08/04/22) Buna – 9 (Was 6 on 08/04/22)
fox4beaumont.com
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
KLTV
2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting two wildfires in Tyler County and one in Polk County. Fort Teran Fire in Tyler County is 173 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. It is in the northern part of the county, west of U.S. Highway 69. The Trouble Fire is just southeast of Teran. It is 121.7 acres and 100 percent contained Wednesday night.
KFDM-TV
United Football ready to be their best on Friday nights
Beaumont, Tx — The United Timberwolves are getting ready for the 2022 High School Football season. The T-Wolves are making the move from class 5A to 6A and are ready for the challenge under the direction of new Head Coach Darrell Colbert Sr.
Why some Beaumont city council members were hesitant to appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager
BEAUMONT, Texas — After a few hours and a little back and forth between city council members, Beaumont has a new city manager. Beaumont City Council members appointed Kenneth Williams as the new city manager in a 4-3 vote on Tuesday. Councilmembers Mike Getz, Randy Feldschau, and Taylor Nield voted "no."
KPLC TV
Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
Watch for buses, school zones this week as classes begin across Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — While parents have already spent the last few weeks prepping for the first day of school it's a good idea to get reacquainted with school zone rules to avoid accidents or a hefty fine. Schools in Southeast Texas are getting back in session starting this week...
KHOU
Texas home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire
ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have contained the fire that destroyed the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The home is located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3...
