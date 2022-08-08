ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

FBI search warrant executed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

By Douglas Jones
 4 days ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant on Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida while investigating the handling of presidential documents.

As CNN reported , the former president was not in Florida when the FBI search warrant was executed . Axios reported that Trump was in New York City at the time.

Trump said his Florida residence and resort was "raided" by FBI agents. Trump released the statement on Monday, writing that his "beautiful home" was "currently under siege."

Agents seemed to be focused on an area of the club where Trump's personal residence and offices are located, according to CNN, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Trump released a statement on his Truth Social platform, writing, "After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

It wasn't immediately clear what the specific reason for the FBI raid was or what specific part of an investigation it was connected to.

Trump wrote in his statement, "Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before," he said.

CNN reported that the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, located in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump claimed that agents broke open a safe, which, if accurate as the New York Times reported , would be one of the biggest escalations in the multiple investigations into the former president.

Supporters of the former president and protesters were seen outside Mar-a-Lago Monday night.

“They should not be doing this. This is a disgrace," a supporter said.

Bloomberg reported that the White House has referred questions about the raid to the Department of Justice.

