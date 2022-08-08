ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tiered water rates proposed for Las Vegas; golf courses will get a third less

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCjj5_0h9fyPMm00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A third less water for golf courses and tiered rates for residential customers are on the horizon for Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) customers.

Citing critical water levels at Lake Mead, which supplies 90% of the valley’s water, the water district is mailing out postcards to homes with information and the opportunity to provide feedback before the process begins. An Oct. 4 public hearing is planned, and the new rate structure would begin Jan. 1, 2023.

The reduction for golf courses — any course that uses water provided by LVVWD — follows a May resolution to reduce golf course water budgets from 6.3 acre-feet per year to 4.0 acre-feet per year per irrigated acre before surcharges kick in. That’s expected to save 2,586 acre-feet per year by the year 2035.

But closer to home, residents might want to get out their calculator and their water bill to figure out how changes are going to affect monthly water costs. In addition to knowing the rate you’ll be charged, you’ll need to know the size of the water meter on your house . And how much water you’re currently using per month. A web page on how to read your water bill will help navigate all the information.

No new fountains on the Strip and water rate changes, SNWA hints

If you live in Henderson, North Las Vegas or Boulder City, your water bill doesn’t come from LVVWD.

The higher rates are characterized as “incentives” by the water district.

The table below shows some examples that will give you a better idea of how the cost could go up.

LVVWD is proposing four tiers. The more water you use, the more you will pay

The water use allowed under each tier changes seasonally, and a surcharge of $9 per 1,000 gallons begins if more water is consumed.

For summer, May-August, the threshold is at its highest -- 28,000 gallons. For fall (September-October), the threshold is 26,000 gallons. For winter (November-February), the threshold is 14,000 gallons. And in Spring (March-April), it's at 16,000 gallons.

Important dates:

  • Sept. 6, 2022 - LVVWD Board considers business impact statement
  • Oct. 4, 2022 - LVVWD Board holds a public hearing on proposed rates
  • Jan. 1, 2023 - New rates are implemented, if approved by LVVWD Board

Responses to the proposed changes must be provided by 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23. Send responses to:
Las Vegas Valley Water District
1001 S. Valley View Boulevard, M/S #760
Las Vegas, NV 89153
Attention: Jordan Bunker
Call 702-258-7296
Or, by email to LVVWD-BIS@lvvwd.com

Responses to the rates for golf courses must be provided by 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24. Responses should be sent to:
Las Vegas Valley Water District
1001 S. Valley View Boulevard, M/S #760
Las Vegas, NV 89153
Attention: Jason Bailey
Call 702-822-8630
Or, by email to LVVWD-BIS@lvvwd.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Boulder City, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
North Las Vegas, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
jammin1057.com

Grand Opening: Pier 88 Unveils New Location In Las Vegas

A brand new seafood boil restaurant opened another location in the southwest Vegas Valley. Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar offers freshly caught seafood boil with homemade Louisiana style seasoning, such as Cajun, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Butter, according to its website. My favorite is their 88 seasoning, which is a combination of all of the seasonings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Las Vegas Boulevard
8 News Now

1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Pittman Wash shows remnants of Thursday night flooding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You might’ve noticed some pretty intense storms Thursday night.  It was a quick storm, but it did pack a punch. Most of the trail at Pittman Wash at Arroyo Grande and Pebble Road was already flooded. Pools of water and some debris, including plastic bottles, could be seen in the wash.   Pittman […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: Power restored on I-15 north

UPDATE: As of Thursday afternoon, the power has been fully restored. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A power outage was reported Thursday morning that will affect fuel services near I-15 and Highway 93, according to Clark County. The outage is in the area Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, and Bunkerville, as well as Mesquite. Because of the […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Red Rock Resorts doubling its portfolio by 2030 with projects on Las Vegas Boulevard South and elsewhere in the valley

Red Rock Resorts executives on Tuesday defended the permanent closure of three casinos, while touting new development that will double its portfolio in Las Vegas by 2030. During a second-quarter earnings call, Red Rock Resorts CFO Steve Cootey said they’re fielding a lot of calls from parties interested in the three closed properties—Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy