Olympia, WA

Olympia, WA
Society
Olympia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
City
Steilacoom, WA
thejoltnews.com

Welfare check leads authorities to allegedly stolen generator

Authorities in Lacey have recovered an allegedly stolen generator that they found while conducting a welfare check. According to a series of tweets by the Lacey Police Department, a patrol officer a Crisis Response Unit (CRU) officer were dispatched to a welfare check yesterday, August 9. While at the scene,...
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Jail Inmate Accused of Swiping Prescriptions From Medical Cart

A Lewis County Jail inmate is facing additional charges after jail staff reportedly caught him stealing medication from a medical cart on Monday. Matthew Morris, 30, of Chehalis, is accused of swiping approximately eight packaged pill envelopes for other inmates that contained buprenorphine, a prescription medication also known as Suboxone that is used to help detox from opiates.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Blind Snohomish County rapper sentenced; 247 pounds of meth, 42k fentanyl pills seized

A legally blind Snohomish County rapper was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Wayne Frisby, aka ‘Mac Wayne,’ 37, was arrested in December 2020 for his role in a massive drug trafficking ring after investigators identified Frisby making drug deals on recorded phone calls.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent School District investigation finds teacher violated its non-discrimination policy

KENT, Wash. — After an investigation, the Kent School District found an elementary school teacher violated their non-discrimination policy. A teacher at River Ridge Elementary was accused of racism and discrimination in May. A former third-grade student at the school says a teacher called her “ratchet” and “ghetto” during recess when the teacher thought she was fighting with a classmate. KIRO 7 is not naming the teacher at this time.
KENT, WA
KING 5

Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
PUYALLUP, WA

