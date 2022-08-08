Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
Des Moines identity thief indicted for bank fraud on the run; stole more than $100K over 3 years
A 48-year-old Des Moines woman is being sought by law enforcement after escaping from federal agents when they tried to arrest her Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office announced. Jennifer Suazo, also known as Jennifer Esperanza, was indicted by a grand jury for five counts of bank fraud...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: As crimes surge, King County to further legalize car theft, drug dealing, other felonies
Crime in King County is surging with car theft, drug dealing, property destruction, and other felonies becoming common occurrences. Yet county leaders are close to yet another program that goes easy on criminals, effectively legalizing certain crimes. They argue the criminal justice system is racist, homophobic, and transphobic. Earlier this...
thejoltnews.com
Welfare check leads authorities to allegedly stolen generator
Authorities in Lacey have recovered an allegedly stolen generator that they found while conducting a welfare check. According to a series of tweets by the Lacey Police Department, a patrol officer a Crisis Response Unit (CRU) officer were dispatched to a welfare check yesterday, August 9. While at the scene,...
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
KOMO News
King County Prosecuting Attorney's office cracking down on 'drug dealers,' fentanyl cases
SEATTLE — King County prosecutors are focusing on the never-ending problem that's flooded Seattle streets: fentanyl. In July, King County officials declared fentanyl a public health crisis. On Wednesday morning, three defendants were on the King County courthouse's docket for charges related to the deadly drug. Victor Hashim Tahir,...
q13fox.com
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
The Crime Blotter: Sultan man held on $1 million bail for alleged murder on SR 2
Sultan man held on $1 million bail for alleged murder on SR 2. On Saturday at noon, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 36700 block of State Route 2. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, a 39-year-old Monroe man, shot and killed. The suspect, a 23-year-old Sultan man, was taken into custody.
Chronicle
Lewis County Jail Inmate Accused of Swiping Prescriptions From Medical Cart
A Lewis County Jail inmate is facing additional charges after jail staff reportedly caught him stealing medication from a medical cart on Monday. Matthew Morris, 30, of Chehalis, is accused of swiping approximately eight packaged pill envelopes for other inmates that contained buprenorphine, a prescription medication also known as Suboxone that is used to help detox from opiates.
‘Massive amount of stolen property’ found after shots fired in Yelm
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several stolen vehicles were found along with illegal or stolen guns and other stolen property in Yelm on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a “suspicious circumstance” in the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm around 11:50 a.m.
Tacoma family seeks veteran’s relatives after finding important documents on roadside
A family in Tacoma is trying to track down family members or friends of Phillip Saitta, after they found important documents of his on the side of the road near their home. Kelly Seiss and her granddaughter Le’Auna were out on a walk Tuesday evening when they found dozens of documents scattered on the side of the road.
Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
KING-5
Kent mother charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
A Kent mother is charged with second-degree murder following the death of her son Jose Fernandez. Charging documents allege she assaulted him, leading to his death.
Tukwila police recover drugs, cash while responding to call of stolen flatbed trailer
Police recovered drugs and cash Thursday after responding to a call from a person who said that they had spotted their stolen flatbed trailer being towed by an SUV, the Tukwila Police Department announced. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the call of the trailer being towed in the...
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline targeted with new threats of racism
SHORELINE, Wash. — Black Coffee Northwest, a coffee shop in Shoreline, has been receiving racist, violent phone calls and voicemails for the past three weeks. This isn’t the first time the shop has dealt with vandalism or racist threats. Back in 2020, the shop was hit with Molotov cocktails in an attempt to burn it down.
Blind Snohomish County rapper sentenced; 247 pounds of meth, 42k fentanyl pills seized
A legally blind Snohomish County rapper was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Wayne Frisby, aka ‘Mac Wayne,’ 37, was arrested in December 2020 for his role in a massive drug trafficking ring after investigators identified Frisby making drug deals on recorded phone calls.
Kent School District investigation finds teacher violated its non-discrimination policy
KENT, Wash. — After an investigation, the Kent School District found an elementary school teacher violated their non-discrimination policy. A teacher at River Ridge Elementary was accused of racism and discrimination in May. A former third-grade student at the school says a teacher called her “ratchet” and “ghetto” during recess when the teacher thought she was fighting with a classmate. KIRO 7 is not naming the teacher at this time.
Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
