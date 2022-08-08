ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NYS Music

Trinity of Terror Triple Co-Headline Tour to Hit MVP Arena This November

On November 18, Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White, will come to MVP Arena as a part of their Trinity of Terror fall tour with additional stops in NY. The fall tour will be the third leg of the massively popular tour and will see the three bands travel all over North America with more than 30 stops and more dates to be announced. The new Trinity of Terror dates will begin on October 31 in Texas with NY stops including MVP Arena, The Armory, and Madison Square Garden.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2 On Your Side

Unknown Stories of WNY: Metallica's helping hand

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It is a busy concert week in Western New York and one of rock's biggest names will come to Highmark Stadium on Thursday. That band is Metallica. But what you may not know, their relationship with Western New York, and a Rochester-area guitar store that gave them a big helping hand, dates back to their very start.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Big Frog 104

Early 2000s Country Star Taking Stage At The New York State Fair This Year

Another country artist is coming to the fair this year and it's going to be a concert you wont want to miss. The Great New York State Fair is proud to welcome Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist David Nail to the Chevy Park Stage on Thursday, August 25th at 2pm. The last time he came to the fair was when he played at Chevy Court in 2011.
MUSIC
104.5 The Team

NY State Fair Adds Another Great Country Show: Who Is Coming?

The New York State Fair has added another great Nashville act to their impressive lineup of Country shows later this month. Country fans in Upstate New York are truly getting spoiled this summer, am I right? Just with the SPAC and other amphitheater shows across the state, you could make the argument this has been the greatest summer of shows across the Empire State. When you add in everything else, including all the great shows coming to our local fairs, the argument for the greatest summer concert season ever holds some serious wait.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abbey Lincoln
Person
Sarah Vaughan
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Larry Goldings
Person
Aretha Franklin
newyorkupstate.com

Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation

Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
TRAVEL
Hot 99.1

How Awful! Dogs Rescued in Upstate with Quills in their Faces!

Two dogs living in deplorable conditions in Upstate NY - unable to eat and drink on their own - were rescued recently and thankfully, New York State Police arrested a couple over the weekend after they found these poor animals starving and covered in horribly painful porcupine quills. According to...
PARISH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Brooklyn#Tavern
96.1 The Breeze

Is Driving Barefoot Legal In New York?

As we enter the dog days of Summer, you might find yourself walking around in flip-flops or barefooted but can you get a ticket if the police catch you driving sans footwear?. As the days get hot and muggy here you will see more and more people scaling down what they are wearing. Lots of t-shirts and tanktops along with shorts, sundresses, and of course sandals, flip-flops, and crocs.
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools

If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
AOL Corp

Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy