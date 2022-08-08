Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DeWine awards $1.6 million to Ross Co. Jail for security upgrades
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is providing state assistance to six county jails in Ohio for targeted safety, security, and operational projects. Approximately $5 million has been awarded to the following jails through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio senator wants to stop tax liens for unpaid water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Debate continues in the Ohio Senate on S.B. 193. The bill, introduced by Senator Sandra Williams (D) of Cleveland, aims to prohibit local governments from filing tax liens and foreclosing on properties due to unpaid water service charges. Critics of the bill argue that it will...
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
wcbe.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lt. Gov. details involvement in what feds call Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal ever
Newly released text messages show that Ohio's Lieutenant Governor had conversations with First Energy officials linked to the state's nuclear bribery scandal.
Class-action lawsuit filed against Ohio BMV
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you might be entitled to get some money back.
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
8-year-old Asa Baker has spent the hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside of the Alliance city limits. After a complaint, Baker's lemonade stand was shut down.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio parent remains hopeful for daughter’s college tuition savings plan despite current state of economy
CLEVELAND — Roshonda Smith’s teenage daughter means the world to her. “We are just two peas in a pod,” she said. “She's an amazing daughter and has just been a blessing to my entire family.”. This is why it’s no surprise that once her daughter was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio ‘environmental terrorist’ gets 2 years in prison for illegal burnings
Jason Wallace, 46, was found guilty in July of two counts of illegal open burning of solid waste after being caught burning wood paneling, drywall, processed wood and plastic.
Man accused of defrauding Ohio residents out of $8.5 million in Ponzi betting scheme
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme.The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49-year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.Turnipseede defrauded roughly 72 investors of over $8.5 million between 2015 and 2021, according to the indictment.An investigation by FBI agents in Cleveland show he promised investments would follow a sophisticated algorithm to make sports wagers and rake in double-digit returns. He claimed his payment would just be a percentage of profits. Turnipseede is accused of going so far as to email victims fake financial statements showing gains.Authorities say in reality Turnipseede was using investment dollars to keep up his businesses, pay earlier investors and fulfill personal expenses.Online court records did not show an attorney listed for Turnipseede.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DeWine announces support for lead pipe mapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that his H2Ohio initiative is investing an additional $1.5 million to help local communities identify, inventory, and map lead service lines across the state. Ohio EPA began accepting applications for the H2Ohio Lead Line Mapping Grant Program today. Public water...
Las Vegas man charged for running Ponzi scheme that bilked Northern Ohioans, others out of a combined $8.5 million
CLEVELAND — A Las Vegas sports bettor was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud for running what the U.S. Department of Justice called a Ponzi scheme that defrauded approximately 72 victims, including many in Northern Ohio, out of more than $8.5 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Many NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread — Here’s the map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.
Defunct Cleveland door company sued by state of Ohio over alleged scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to make tainted House Bill 6 nuclear bailout even larger
COLUMBUS, Ohio—During legislative debate over the now-scandal-ridden House Bill 6 energy law, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to extend a controversial ratepayer bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants, according to texts exchanged between now-fired FirstEnergy executives. The texts, included in an Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel request...
sent-trib.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
Comments / 3