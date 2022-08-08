Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
newstalk987.com
Construction on the New Downtown Stadium is Underway but Smokies Won’t Call it Home for a Bit Longer
Construction is underway on the new downtown stadium where the Knoxville Smokies will play in the future. Construction crews have waited months to start the demolition phase of the project. The downtown stadium will also be home to future soccer matches, concerts and other public events. Rising construction costs and...
WBIR
New development and growth in downtown Knoxville
Tons of new development are being made downtown. City leaders say it is all to make the city a better place to work, live and play.
WATE
Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
wvlt.tv
Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
Local leaders across Tennessee to meet for flooding roundtable
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flood Ready Tennessee and the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) will host a flooding roundtable this Friday for county leaders, city officials, EMA directors, elected officials and others. Their goal is to discuss the damage caused by flooding and help regions prepare for floods so all...
'Making history' | The majority of Knox County's elected leaders are women
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in Knox County history, there are more women in elected positions than men. Women in those elected positions said they believed it indicated a step towards breaking the glass ceiling. They called it a "proud moment": and a "major accomplishment." Does...
WBIR
Knoxville mayor hosts meeting to get feedback from the community
The Neighborhood Advisory Council meets every month. On Wednesday, members mostly asked about how KPD plans to address overdoses in the community.
WBIR
TopGolf opens in Knoxville
Katie Inman takes in the new TopGolf in West Knox County. August 12, 2022-4pm.
wvlt.tv
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
Knoxville Police becomes first Tennessee agency to join intervention training program
The Knoxville Police Department has officially been selected to join a national law enforcement intervention training program, becoming the first agency in the state to do so.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills. On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
Blount County Schools reports elevated lead levels in some of its schools
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools said it found lead levels higher than federal standards in drinking water sources at some schools in the district. They did not specify which schools had lead issues. District spokesperson Amanda Vance said the district drew samples during spring break in 2022....
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Neighborhood Advisory Council meets to discuss police approach to overdose epidemic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every month, neighborhood leaders from around Knoxville meet to discuss issues within their neighborhoods and bring them to the attention of Mayor Indya Kincannon and other members of the city's administration. The Neighborhood Advisory Council held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, and Chief of Police Paul...
Lane closures planned on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting Aug. 15
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Traffic on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be slower than normal starting Aug. 15 as crews do some routine maintenance work. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said there will be temporary single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound sides of the Spur to give crews space to remove trees, clean up litter, cut grass, and clean culverts.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
10Listens: People raise concerns after Knox Co. Sheriff and Mayor invited to "town hall meeting" on private property
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Over the weekend, a flyer was shared online that raised questions among people. It said two Knox County leaders, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Mayor Glenn Jacobs, would attend a "town hall meeting" held on private property. "This meeting is for preparedness minded people...
All knotted up: Single provisional ballot could resolve tie for Cocke County Commission seat
A lone provisional ballot might break a tie for a Cocke County Commission seat between two candidates in Thursday's election. Incumbent Terry Dawson and challenger Tracy Stepp each got 420 votes in the Aug. 4 contest for Cocke County Commission District 3, Post 2. Josh Blanchard, chief of Cocke County...
WBIR
