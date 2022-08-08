Read full article on original website
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
WOWT
Thursday evening forecast
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hottest day of the week then some rain chances return
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting a little warmer in the 70s this morning as we head into the hottest afternoon of the week. Highs in the mid 90s are likely for many of us today. While it will be rather muggy today, the muggy meter will drop into...
WOWT
Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
WOWT
Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
WOWT
Police investigate shooting near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday that has one person in critical condition. Officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. The actual scene...
klkntv.com
Multiple crashes around the Lincoln area tie up emergency responders early Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two crashes about a half hour apart kept emergency responders extra busy Wednesday morning. The first wreck was reported just west of the city near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections. Eight units were called to Southwest 40th Street and West O Street around 7:22...
WOWT
New Omaha pottery workshop adds enrichment for the visually impaired
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A workshop is opening up new opportunities for the visually impaired. “It’s slimy, it’s wet, it’s easier to work with if it’s wet, it’s slippery,” says Outlook Enrichment community outreach specialist, Megan Mackie. Mackie is talking about working with clay...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride
WOWT
First day excitement for Papillion-La Vista Community Schools
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The back-to-school excitement brought kids back to class Thursday in the Bellevue, Gretna, and Nebraska City School Districts, as well as Papillion La Vista. It was fist bumps and hugs all around at Golden Hills Elementary. Teachers got an early start outside the building around 7:30...
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
WOWT
Omaha Police looking for suspect in Florence Tower fatal shooting, victim identified
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a Friday morning shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person has died from a shooting at Florence Tower, a housing complex operated by the Omaha Housing Authority. Shalonna Houston, 26, was killed in the shooting. Omaha Police are actively searching for...
WOWT
Valley speaks out about RV park plan
WOWT
6 News WOWT wins ‘Best Newscast,’ ‘Best Weathercast’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT took home four gold awards — including the coveted Pinnacle Award for “Best Newscast” — from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with the 6 First Alert Weather team also won a gold Pinnacle Award...
WOWT
Omaha officials investigate homicide after victim dies from injuries after shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ongoing investigation of a shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Omaha officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. Earlier officials said the 22-year-old is in critical but stable condition but he has now died from injuries.
WOWT
Hit and run crash involving motorcycle in Omaha ends with one in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. The agents were driving near 40th and Hamilton just before 2 p.m. when they saw a motorcycle collide with a car. The cyclist tried to take off but ditched his bike a short...
WOWT
West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Fremont
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A mosquito pool in Dodge County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. According to the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool for the district was reported in Fremont. The health department says West Nile Virus is transmitted when...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of body found Sunday in a north Omaha neighborhood. Officials identified the person found Sunday near 72nd Street and Rainwood Road as Lamar A. Nedd, who was also known in the community as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s...
WOWT
Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer. Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers saw a green racing-style motorcycle with green under-glow lights at 14th & O Streets that had been spotted driving extremely recklessly through downtown.
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
