Omaha, NE

WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. An help an officer call nets a large police presence at a North Omaha bank. 6 News earns several Pinnacle awards. Updated: 18 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thursday evening forecast

Omaha Public Works says the weather may cause a delay in trash and recycling pickup. 6 First Alert Weather: Storm brings foot of hail in Colorado. Storms brought rain and hail across colorado Wednesday night. 6 First Alert Weather: Open Door Mission prepares for 100 Degree heat. Updated: Jul. 27,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
OMAHA, NE
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Police investigate shooting near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday that has one person in critical condition. Officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. The actual scene...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New Omaha pottery workshop adds enrichment for the visually impaired

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A workshop is opening up new opportunities for the visually impaired. “It’s slimy, it’s wet, it’s easier to work with if it’s wet, it’s slippery,” says Outlook Enrichment community outreach specialist, Megan Mackie. Mackie is talking about working with clay...
OMAHA, NE
#Ops#N 75th Rainwood#Mlk Memorial
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. An help an officer call nets a large police presence at a North Omaha bank. 6 News earned several awards at the Nebraska Association of Broadcasters Pinnacle awards banquet Wednesday. FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital. Updated: 12...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

First day excitement for Papillion-La Vista Community Schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The back-to-school excitement brought kids back to class Thursday in the Bellevue, Gretna, and Nebraska City School Districts, as well as Papillion La Vista. It was fist bumps and hugs all around at Golden Hills Elementary. Teachers got an early start outside the building around 7:30...
Weather
Weather
Environment
Environment
WOWT

Valley speaks out about RV park plan

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 7 hours ago. An help an officer...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News WOWT wins ‘Best Newscast,’ ‘Best Weathercast’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT took home four gold awards — including the coveted Pinnacle Award for “Best Newscast” — from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with the 6 First Alert Weather team also won a gold Pinnacle Award...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha officials investigate homicide after victim dies from injuries after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ongoing investigation of a shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Omaha officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. Earlier officials said the 22-year-old is in critical but stable condition but he has now died from injuries.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A mosquito pool in Dodge County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. According to the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool for the district was reported in Fremont. The health department says West Nile Virus is transmitted when...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of body found Sunday in a north Omaha neighborhood. Officials identified the person found Sunday near 72nd Street and Rainwood Road as Lamar A. Nedd, who was also known in the community as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s...
klin.com

Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake

A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
LINCOLN, NE

