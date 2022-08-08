ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Two new economic developers joining the Omaha Mayor's Office

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has hired two experienced economic developers to her staff, her office announced Friday. Jacquelyn Morrison will join as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development and Development Services after working in the State of Nebraska Department of Development (DED) and the Revenue Department.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPS hosting two back to school events this weekend with NASA astronaut

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Schools will kick off the 2022-23 school year by hosting a "Back to School Bash" this weekend with a special guest, the district announced on Wednesday. NASA engineer Jose Hernandez will be sharing a special message with children before they head back to...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Henry Doorly Zoo announces next CEO

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo has revealed that it's next President and CEO will be Luis Padilla, DVM Dipl. ACZM, and will take over after Dennis Pate's retirement later this year, the zoo said in a statement. Dr. Padilla is currently the VP of Animal Collections...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

'The need is critical": UNMC is hiring healthcare workers

(Omaha,Neb) — University of Nebraska Medical Center is looking to hire and in rapid speed. "We are hiring and hiring fast,” said Alicia Youngblood, recruiter. Explained applicants would have to wait over two weeks in the past to go through the hiring process with UNMC. Since this week...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

UNMC: Pandemic still prevalent, especially during back to school

OMAHA—Less than a month away, your child will be back among other kids in classrooms, picking up and sharing germs. Because of that, the University of Nebraska Medical Center wants to make it clear that the pandemic isn't over. "We still have a really stunning amount of transmission within...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Man wanted for second degree murder after shooting at Florence Tower

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Homicide Unit are looking for a 20-year-old man after investigating a shooting that took place at Florence Tower on Friday morning. OPD responded to Florence Tower around 8:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers then found Shalonna Houston, 26, dead at...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating after man dies from injuries in Friday morning shooting

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An investigation into a shooting that happened Friday morning is now being investigated as a homicide. Omaha police say they arrived at Children's hospital to investigate the shooting of 22-year-old Anthony Collins after he arrived by private car. The actually shooting took place near 49th...
OMAHA, NE

