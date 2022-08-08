Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox42kptm.com
Two new economic developers joining the Omaha Mayor's Office
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has hired two experienced economic developers to her staff, her office announced Friday. Jacquelyn Morrison will join as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development and Development Services after working in the State of Nebraska Department of Development (DED) and the Revenue Department.
fox42kptm.com
OPS hosting two back to school events this weekend with NASA astronaut
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Schools will kick off the 2022-23 school year by hosting a "Back to School Bash" this weekend with a special guest, the district announced on Wednesday. NASA engineer Jose Hernandez will be sharing a special message with children before they head back to...
fox42kptm.com
Henry Doorly Zoo announces next CEO
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo has revealed that it's next President and CEO will be Luis Padilla, DVM Dipl. ACZM, and will take over after Dennis Pate's retirement later this year, the zoo said in a statement. Dr. Padilla is currently the VP of Animal Collections...
fox42kptm.com
'The need is critical": UNMC is hiring healthcare workers
(Omaha,Neb) — University of Nebraska Medical Center is looking to hire and in rapid speed. "We are hiring and hiring fast,” said Alicia Youngblood, recruiter. Explained applicants would have to wait over two weeks in the past to go through the hiring process with UNMC. Since this week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox42kptm.com
Pediatrician shares tips on first day of school, "make our kids comfortable and confident"
OMAHA, Ne. (KPTM) - It's that time of year again. First day of school photos, bitter-sweet morning goodbyes, and meeting new classmates. “Excited!... And kind nervous,” said Paul, heading into first grade. “I get to see my friends, so whenever I hear the first day is coming around, I...
fox42kptm.com
UNMC: Pandemic still prevalent, especially during back to school
OMAHA—Less than a month away, your child will be back among other kids in classrooms, picking up and sharing germs. Because of that, the University of Nebraska Medical Center wants to make it clear that the pandemic isn't over. "We still have a really stunning amount of transmission within...
fox42kptm.com
Central High School unveiling legendary NFL player Gale Sayers statue at end of August
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Central High School Foundation announced on Wednesday that the unveiling of the Gale Sayers Memorial Statue will take place on Friday, August 26. Sayers (Class of 1961) was a great athlete for the Eagles before playing in the NFL with the Chicago Bears from 1965 to 1971.
fox42kptm.com
Two arrested after NSP finds over 100 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A spokesperson for the Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people on Wednesday after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Around 1 p.m., a trooper noticed a Nissan Maxima that failed to signal on I-80 near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox42kptm.com
Man wanted for second degree murder after shooting at Florence Tower
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Homicide Unit are looking for a 20-year-old man after investigating a shooting that took place at Florence Tower on Friday morning. OPD responded to Florence Tower around 8:45 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers then found Shalonna Houston, 26, dead at...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating after man dies from injuries in Friday morning shooting
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An investigation into a shooting that happened Friday morning is now being investigated as a homicide. Omaha police say they arrived at Children's hospital to investigate the shooting of 22-year-old Anthony Collins after he arrived by private car. The actually shooting took place near 49th...
Comments / 0