Blue singer Lee Ryan has apologised to fans after “acting inappropriately” on a flight from Glasgow to London.Ryan, 39, was photographed being arrested at London City Airport last week in the aftermath of the incident.Reports claimed that he had become disruptive after staff refused to serve him alcohol on the flight.Apologising to fans on the band’s official Twitter account, the artist wrote: “A note from Lee. Over the last few days, I have had a lot of time to think about my behaviour and how it affects people around me.“As it has been well documented, I have always had...

CELEBRITIES ・ 43 MINUTES AGO