ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pam Hupp
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Sarah Alexander
Person
Renee Zellweger
The Independent

Blue singer Lee Ryan apologises after airport arrest for ‘acting inappropriately’ on flight to London

Blue singer Lee Ryan has apologised to fans after “acting inappropriately” on a flight from Glasgow to London.Ryan, 39, was photographed being arrested at London City Airport last week in the aftermath of the incident.Reports claimed that he had become disruptive after staff refused to serve him alcohol on the flight.Apologising to fans on the band’s official Twitter account, the artist wrote: “A note from Lee. Over the last few days, I have had a lot of time to think about my behaviour and how it affects people around me.“As it has been well documented, I have always had...
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Chris Evans' dog Dodger gets his own shirt from The Gray Man

Chris Evans' dog has been gifted one of the best presents in the world. The Hollywood star has bestowed Dodger with an animal-appropriate version of his blue and white polo shirt from The Gray Man. Evans wrote on Instagram: "While filming #thegrayman the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd’s...
PETS
LADbible

The Weeknd fans baffled over how his speaking voice sounds

Fans of The Weeknd cannot believe how the Canadian singer speaks, after a clip of him meeting a fan emerged on social media. Check it out:. A recent video shows the man known as The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, speaking softly in a conversation with a fan, asking him where he had travelled from for the show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#True Crime#Nbc#The Sunday Times#Arian
LADbible

Lisa Kudrow addresses the lack of diversity in Friends

Friends actor Lisa Kudrow has addressed the lack of diversity in the hit sitcom in which she starred as one of six white actors in leading roles. Kudrow, who played Phoebe in the series, addressed the matter after co-creator Marta Kauffman pledged a $4 million donation to an African and African American studies project at her former university, Brandeis in Massachusetts, with one of her reasons for the donation being that she felt 'embarrassed' over the failure to include a more diverse cast of characters in Friends.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Expert in secrets reveals the one people keep most often

A professor and an 'expert on the psychology of secrets' has revealed the one secret people most often keep to themselves. From little omissions like scoffing a whole packet of biscuits and disposing of the evidence before you even get back from the shop, to concealing something much bigger, like infidelity or even knowledge of a crime, pretty much everyone has secrets they keep from others.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
LADbible

Brendan Fraser explains truth behind his weight gain in The Whale

Brendan Fraser has revealed exactly how he transformed into a 600lbs man called Charlie for his upcoming role in The Whale, which has already sparked Oscars buzz. During an appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh late last month, Fraser explained that Charlie was created using ‘prosthetics, CGI and makeup’. Fraser...
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

LADbible

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy