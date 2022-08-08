Read full article on original website
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
People point out that Jennifer Aniston is now the same age as Victor Meldrew
In what is completely useless but interesting information, people have just pointed out that Jennifer Aniston is now the same age as One Foot in the Grave's Victor Meldrew. And, quite frankly, they don't believe it (sorry, I had to). We know this thanks to Meldrew Point - a Twitter...
Blue singer Lee Ryan apologises after airport arrest for ‘acting inappropriately’ on flight to London
Blue singer Lee Ryan has apologised to fans after “acting inappropriately” on a flight from Glasgow to London.Ryan, 39, was photographed being arrested at London City Airport last week in the aftermath of the incident.Reports claimed that he had become disruptive after staff refused to serve him alcohol on the flight.Apologising to fans on the band’s official Twitter account, the artist wrote: “A note from Lee. Over the last few days, I have had a lot of time to think about my behaviour and how it affects people around me.“As it has been well documented, I have always had...
Chris Evans' dog Dodger gets his own shirt from The Gray Man
Chris Evans' dog has been gifted one of the best presents in the world. The Hollywood star has bestowed Dodger with an animal-appropriate version of his blue and white polo shirt from The Gray Man. Evans wrote on Instagram: "While filming #thegrayman the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd’s...
The Weeknd fans baffled over how his speaking voice sounds
Fans of The Weeknd cannot believe how the Canadian singer speaks, after a clip of him meeting a fan emerged on social media. Check it out:. A recent video shows the man known as The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, speaking softly in a conversation with a fan, asking him where he had travelled from for the show.
Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be a musical that is 'similar to A Star Is Born'
It looks like Joker: Folie à Deux is going to be a musical. The film, which follow's DC Comic's hugely successful 2019 flick Joker, will star Lady Gaga alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise his role as the iconic madman. According to Variety, one insider has compared the Joker...
True story behind Netflix’s shocking new series I Just Killed My Dad
A shocking new true-crime series that has landed on Netflix was made with the involvement of the killer at the centre of the case. You can see the trailer here:. I Just Killed My Dad tells the story of Anthony Templet, who shot and killed his dad Burt Templet in Louisiana in June 2019.
Lisa Kudrow addresses the lack of diversity in Friends
Friends actor Lisa Kudrow has addressed the lack of diversity in the hit sitcom in which she starred as one of six white actors in leading roles. Kudrow, who played Phoebe in the series, addressed the matter after co-creator Marta Kauffman pledged a $4 million donation to an African and African American studies project at her former university, Brandeis in Massachusetts, with one of her reasons for the donation being that she felt 'embarrassed' over the failure to include a more diverse cast of characters in Friends.
Expert in secrets reveals the one people keep most often
A professor and an 'expert on the psychology of secrets' has revealed the one secret people most often keep to themselves. From little omissions like scoffing a whole packet of biscuits and disposing of the evidence before you even get back from the shop, to concealing something much bigger, like infidelity or even knowledge of a crime, pretty much everyone has secrets they keep from others.
Robin Williams’ children post heartwarming messages on the eighth anniversary of the star’s death
Robin Williams' children have posted messages about their late father on the eighth anniversary of the film star's death. Son Zak Williams paid tribute to his actor and comedian dad, who died by suicide in 2014, at the age of 63. "Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I'm...
First full Rick & Morty season six trailer is finally here
The full trailer for season six of Rick and Morty has just dropped and it looks absolutely amazing. In it we get to see Jerry dressed as Morty, the return of space Beth and all sort of new adventures for the smartest man in the universe and his young grandson.
TikTokker cops backlash for pranking girlfriend with fake marriage proposal
A German TikTokker has copped some serious heat online after he pranked his girlfriend with a fake marriage proposal for a social media video. In the video the bloke, who goes by the handle Alexandrovitch90, filmed his girlfriend as she walked into their apartment, which had rose petals dashed across the floor and balloons at her feet.
Man with laughing condition like Joker accuses Joaquin Phoenix of stealing his persona
A man with a laughing condition like The Joker has hit out at the star of the 2019 Joker movie, Joaquin Phoenix. Phoenix was heaped with praise for his portrayal of the classic DC Comics villain, picking up an Oscar for his chilling performance. One man especially well-placed to appraise...
Brendan Fraser explains truth behind his weight gain in The Whale
Brendan Fraser has revealed exactly how he transformed into a 600lbs man called Charlie for his upcoming role in The Whale, which has already sparked Oscars buzz. During an appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh late last month, Fraser explained that Charlie was created using ‘prosthetics, CGI and makeup’. Fraser...
