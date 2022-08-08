Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
ourbigescape.com
12 Tucson Boondocking & Tucson Free Camping for Rodeo Week
Choose one of the Tucson boondocking areas to be home-base, so you don’t miss out on this week-long event, February 19-27, 2022, celebrating 97 years of rodeo. Plan your trip to take in one of the top 25 professional rodeos in the country. The Tucson Rodeo Grounds have hosted “La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros” since 1925. Six shows featuring top cowboys and cowgirls put their talents to the test, and local kids compete in the Justin Junior Rodeo Exhibition and RAM Mutton Bustin’.
thevailvoice.com
District 4 Update for August
The subject of and the interest in Vail Incorporation is moving forward with greater momentum. The Vail Incorporation Committee held its first meeting last month. Numerous, well-known, Vail Community leaders attended the meeting, chaired by David Hook, with vice-chair MaRico Tippett. Vail incorporation has been gaining attention in recent months due to a variety of factors. One of the actions by the Tucson Mayor and Council that helped set events in motion was their imposition of differential water rate increases upon Tucson Water customers living outside of Tucson city limits in unincorporated Pima County. This directive by Tucson truly illustrates “taxation without representation”.
1 Woman Dead In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County sheriff’s reported a single vehicle collision on Tucson’s southwest side early Thursday. According to the officials, the incident occurred on West Milton Road [..]
KOLD-TV
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A warning out for folks who live in Oro Valley: Arizona Game and Fish says a bear has been spotted several times in the area, including right on people’s doorsteps. They’re working to find the bear so they can relocate it, but they...
Bear spotted multiple times in Tucson
According to Oro Valley police, the bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road. Hikers are advised to use caution.
SignalsAZ
Help Shape Tucson’s Water Future
Engage with the City of Tucson leaders and Tucson Water representatives to learn about One Water, an integrated approach to managing water resources. A communitywide town hall will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Tucson Convention Center. If you’re interested in attending, register by...
gilaherald.com
Dr. Sylvestor A. Moses joins San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation
Contributed Photo: The San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation welcomes the addition of Dr. Sylvestor A. Moses to its medical staff. Contributed Article/Courtesy San Carlos Apache Reservation. SAN CARLOS APACHE RESERVATION – In another major advance in the rapid expansion of high-quality health care on the San Carlos Apache Reservation, the...
KGUN 9
Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
realestatedaily-news.com
Historic Hacienda Motel Sells for $2.85 Million to be converted to Apartments
TUCSON, ARIZONA – The Hacienda Motel at 1742 North Oracle in Tucson sold for $2.85 million ($157 PSF). The 51-room motel sold to Colonia Properties TIC II, LLC of Los Angeles, CA. Built in 1946, the 18,199 square-foot motel is located at the southwest corner of Lester and Oracle...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver loses control, crashes through wall along I-19 south of Tucson
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through a wall along a southern Arizona highway. The single car crash happened on Aug. 12 along northbound Interstate 19 at Esperanza Boulevard when the driver using the off-ramp crashed into a wall, the Green Valley Fire Department said.
KOLD-TV
Armed student causes lockdown at Tucson-area school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed student caused a short lockdown at a Tucson-area school on Friday, Aug. 12. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Flowing Wells High School around 12 p.m. The TPD said the school was locked down until the student, a 14-year-old...
KOLD-TV
Homeless create issues as Tucson readies improvements to Santa Rita Park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The plans to renovate and improve Santa Rita Park have been passed by the Tucson City Council amid complaints by homeless advocates who showed up at the council meeting’s evening agenda to protest. The Santa Rita master plan will allocate at least $3 million...
Local coffee shop expands to Benedictine Monastery
Yellow Brick Coffee is expanding in Tucson with their second location at an iconic Benedictine Monastery.
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers
Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
KOLD-TV
KOLD Investigates: Arizona taking border security into its own hands, invests millions in security
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey wants Arizona to take border security into its own hands, and has invested millions of dollars to do it. Ducey signed House Bill 2317 which dedicates $335 million in state sales tax revenue to border security. “Inaction by President Joe Biden...
KOLD-TV
One hospitalized after shooting at Tucson apartments
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Aug. 12. According to a news release, officers were called to Las Casitas apartments on 29th Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man...
KOLD-TV
Woman fighting for her life following crash at 29th, Swan in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is fighting for her life following a multiple-vehicle crash near 29th Street and Swan Road in Tucson late Thursday, Aug. 11. The Tucson Police Department said investigators believe impairment played a role in the accident. A man was also injured in the...
22nd St. bridge gets federal boost to rebuild
Tucson’s getting $25 Million dollars in Federal money to help fix a bridge that’s so old it can’t handle heavy traffic. Thursday, the U.S. Transportation Secretary came to town to celebrate the grant.
L.A. Weekly
Saundra Bridgeford Lewis Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Country Club Road [Tucson, AZ]
73-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Broadway Boulevard. The incident happened on August 6th when a suspected late-model Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck struck Lewis, according to police. Tucson Police said that Lewis was walking in the northbound lanes when the crash happened. Despite life-saving efforts, medics later pronounced...
KGUN 9
Flash flooding will be the primary concern as monsoon stays active
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turn around, don't drown!. Flash flooding continues to be the main monsoon threat as we head into the weekend. Since yesterday was a little less active, that will make for a more intense monsoon pattern today and tonight and continuing through Saturday. Expect slow moving...
