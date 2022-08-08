ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

ourbigescape.com

12 Tucson Boondocking & Tucson Free Camping for Rodeo Week

Choose one of the Tucson boondocking areas to be home-base, so you don’t miss out on this week-long event, February 19-27, 2022, celebrating 97 years of rodeo. Plan your trip to take in one of the top 25 professional rodeos in the country. The Tucson Rodeo Grounds have hosted “La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros” since 1925. Six shows featuring top cowboys and cowgirls put their talents to the test, and local kids compete in the Justin Junior Rodeo Exhibition and RAM Mutton Bustin’.
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

District 4 Update for August

The subject of and the interest in Vail Incorporation is moving forward with greater momentum. The Vail Incorporation Committee held its first meeting last month. Numerous, well-known, Vail Community leaders attended the meeting, chaired by David Hook, with vice-chair MaRico Tippett. Vail incorporation has been gaining attention in recent months due to a variety of factors. One of the actions by the Tucson Mayor and Council that helped set events in motion was their imposition of differential water rate increases upon Tucson Water customers living outside of Tucson city limits in unincorporated Pima County. This directive by Tucson truly illustrates “taxation without representation”.
VAIL, AZ
SignalsAZ

Help Shape Tucson’s Water Future

Engage with the City of Tucson leaders and Tucson Water representatives to learn about One Water, an integrated approach to managing water resources. A communitywide town hall will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Tucson Convention Center. If you’re interested in attending, register by...
TUCSON, AZ
gilaherald.com

Dr. Sylvestor A. Moses joins San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation

Contributed Photo: The San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation welcomes the addition of Dr. Sylvestor A. Moses to its medical staff. Contributed Article/Courtesy San Carlos Apache Reservation. SAN CARLOS APACHE RESERVATION – In another major advance in the rapid expansion of high-quality health care on the San Carlos Apache Reservation, the...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver loses control, crashes through wall along I-19 south of Tucson

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through a wall along a southern Arizona highway. The single car crash happened on Aug. 12 along northbound Interstate 19 at Esperanza Boulevard when the driver using the off-ramp crashed into a wall, the Green Valley Fire Department said.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed student causes lockdown at Tucson-area school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed student caused a short lockdown at a Tucson-area school on Friday, Aug. 12. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Flowing Wells High School around 12 p.m. The TPD said the school was locked down until the student, a 14-year-old...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers

Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One hospitalized after shooting at Tucson apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Aug. 12. According to a news release, officers were called to Las Casitas apartments on 29th Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman fighting for her life following crash at 29th, Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is fighting for her life following a multiple-vehicle crash near 29th Street and Swan Road in Tucson late Thursday, Aug. 11. The Tucson Police Department said investigators believe impairment played a role in the accident. A man was also injured in the...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Flash flooding will be the primary concern as monsoon stays active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turn around, don't drown!. Flash flooding continues to be the main monsoon threat as we head into the weekend. Since yesterday was a little less active, that will make for a more intense monsoon pattern today and tonight and continuing through Saturday. Expect slow moving...
TUCSON, AZ

