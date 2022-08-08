ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tucsonlifestyle.com

Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson

Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022

ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
TUCSON, AZ
digg.com

Got A Dog? You Might Want To Move To One Of These Cities

SmartAsset analyzed several major US cities to find out which ones are the most dog-friendly. St. Petersburg, Florida is the number one spot for dog lovers. This city has the fifth-highest number of pet stores and vets (84.5 for every 10,000 establishments), and 134 dog-friendly restaurants. Second is Tucson, Arizona,...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award

A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
NEW RIVER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Eegee's First Caffeinated Drink is Here. Try the Macchiato Buzz

Beloved Tucson fast food chain eegee's has launched its first-ever caffeinated drink, the Macchiato Buzz. Eegee's first opened in Tucson in 1971 and is known for its grinder sandwiches, ranch fries, and namesake frozen treats that blur the line between drink and dessert. Flavors typically include fruits like watermelon, pineapple, and cherry, and come with tiny bits of fruit sprinkled throughout.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elis Regina
Person
Christian Mcbride
Person
Mulgrew Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Long Hot Summer#Musical Theater#Jazz Studies#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona CBP Seizes Cloned Fire Department Vehicle Used by Smugglers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona said Monday it confiscated a lookalike fire department vehicle that it suspects smugglers were using to traffic illegal aliens across the border. “#ClonedVehicle seized by Douglas Station. Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Tucson Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair Calls for Vendors

Tucson Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair in Reid Park. This event has been held for more than three decades, attracting more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest. All items must be unique, handmade goods that provide shoppers with a high-quality and diverse selection of items.
TUCSON, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Fish consumption advisory issued for Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), is issuing a fish consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught from Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County. This advisory is based on recent analyses of fish tissue data that indicate elevated levels of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
tucsonlifestyle.com

Scarab Beetle

These flying insects, seen during Tucson summers, go by many names including Scarab Beetle, Figeater Beetle or June Bug. “I snapped a picture of this Figeater Beetle on a buttonbush when I was in Green Valley at Canoa Ranch near a pond,” says photographer Leslie Leathers. These insects...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TUSD offering free day care before and after school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy