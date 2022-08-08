Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff Kronenfeld
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Alejandro opens in Marana: New Mexican-fusion restaurant brings flavor and family together
Alejandro Serious Mexican, Mariscos & Fusion restaurant opened its doors on Saturday, July 2, this year in Marana. Owner Alejandro Diaz’ new family-run restaurant prides itself on the menu of traditional Mexican fare, along with an interesting fusion of Asian flavors. The interior design of the former Jerry Bob’s restaurant was completely redone.
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
digg.com
Got A Dog? You Might Want To Move To One Of These Cities
SmartAsset analyzed several major US cities to find out which ones are the most dog-friendly. St. Petersburg, Florida is the number one spot for dog lovers. This city has the fifth-highest number of pet stores and vets (84.5 for every 10,000 establishments), and 134 dog-friendly restaurants. Second is Tucson, Arizona,...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
Phoenix New Times
Eegee's First Caffeinated Drink is Here. Try the Macchiato Buzz
Beloved Tucson fast food chain eegee's has launched its first-ever caffeinated drink, the Macchiato Buzz. Eegee's first opened in Tucson in 1971 and is known for its grinder sandwiches, ranch fries, and namesake frozen treats that blur the line between drink and dessert. Flavors typically include fruits like watermelon, pineapple, and cherry, and come with tiny bits of fruit sprinkled throughout.
livingstreetsalliance.org
Tucson ranks 13th most dangerous metropolitan area in the nation for people on foot
The 20 deadliest metropolitan areas for people walking in the U.S. have ALL gotten deadlier (and the same is true of states) Location matters: the physical conditions people face when they bike and walk are not the same for all Americans. The report highlights how street design shapes the epidemic...
73-Year-Old Saundra Bridgeford Lewis Dead In Hit And Run In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department stated that they were investigating a fatal accident that took place early on Saturday. Officers responded to a serious collision involving a possible hit and run that took place north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Road. The officers [..]
Homeless at Santa Rita Park upset over upcoming construction
After around two years of planning, the City has a master plan to improve Santa Rita Park. Construction could disturb some of the homeless who frequently stay in that area.
Tucson hiking trails experience a rise in car break-ins
The Pima County Sheriffs' Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trail head parking lots.
Tucson deciding how to spend $150 Million
The City of Tucson’s budget is so strong the city has an extra 150 million dollars to spend. The mayor and council are figuring out how to spend the extra money.
gilaherald.com
Fields of dreams: How farming and football helped Eloy harvest NFL talent
ELOY – Midway between Phoenix and Tucson along Interstate 10 sits the small city of Eloy. It’s home to just under 16,000 residents and is mostly known for world-class skydiving and copious amounts of dust. But a rich history can be found deeper in the city off Exit 208.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona CBP Seizes Cloned Fire Department Vehicle Used by Smugglers
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona said Monday it confiscated a lookalike fire department vehicle that it suspects smugglers were using to traffic illegal aliens across the border. “#ClonedVehicle seized by Douglas Station. Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire...
KOLD-TV
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair Calls for Vendors
Tucson Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair in Reid Park. This event has been held for more than three decades, attracting more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest. All items must be unique, handmade goods that provide shoppers with a high-quality and diverse selection of items.
gilavalleycentral.net
Fish consumption advisory issued for Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in coordination with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), is issuing a fish consumption advisory for flathead catfish caught from Patagonia Lake in Santa Cruz County. This advisory is based on recent analyses of fish tissue data that indicate elevated levels of...
tucsonlifestyle.com
Scarab Beetle
These flying insects, seen during Tucson summers, go by many names including Scarab Beetle, Figeater Beetle or June Bug. “I snapped a picture of this Figeater Beetle on a buttonbush when I was in Green Valley at Canoa Ranch near a pond,” says photographer Leslie Leathers. These insects...
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
Youth On Their Own expects to enroll 1,500 homeless students this school year
Youth On Their Own is still looking for supplies for their back-to-school drive to help the 1,500 students they expect to enroll this school year.
KOLD-TV
TUSD offering free day care before and after school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
