Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth City Council to vote Monday on new park levy Referendum
DULTUH, MN-- The City of Duluth officially announced a new referendum to restore the park fund levy Thursday morning. Originally created in 2012, the council passed a “Parks Fund Levy,” creating a property tax specifically for park maintenance. The parks funding was capped at around $2.6 million, so...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Duluth, Fond Du Lac, Bayfield
Duluth, MN -- One of the nation’s longest running and most beloved blues festivals returns to Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park with a stellar performers, new sponsors, and new experiences for music fans of all ages. Bayfront’s 33rd Blues Festival will be back this starting Friday, Aug. 12-14.
cbs3duluth.com
A Sensory-Free Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine Thursday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - -- A special celebration at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum Thursday. The North Shore Scenic Railroad hosted a sensory-free day with Thomas the Tank Engine. The event includes all the fun of Thomas, but without the large crowds and loud noises. According to organizers,...
Five rescued as 35 ft boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry
Five people were rescued after the boat they were on crashed into the break wall at the Lake Superior port of entry on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard, and Duluth Fire Department called into action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Big crowd makes it out for 8th annual Operation K-9
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Some say they’re man’s best friend -- but for law enforcement, they can also be a partner in fighting crime. A big crowd Thursday night in Superior had the chance to see them in action, up close and personal -- without a crime actually in progress.
cbs3duluth.com
Body of missing Ashland man found
ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
cbs3duluth.com
Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election
TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs3duluth.com
Dry spell to end via raindrops on Friday but Saturday will clear again
The big cell of high air pressure that kept us dry all week will finally slip away later tonight. That will open the weather door for a low to approach from the west and increase clouds over our heads. The clouds will yield a 30% chance for rain Friday, Friday night and early Saturday morning. Rain totals may go a tenth to a half inch. By Saturday afternoon, a high takes over again and we go back to another dry spell for a few days.
cbs3duluth.com
Wisconsin Governor Makes Campaign Stop in Superior
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) -- Wisconsin’s governor made a stop in the Twin Ports Friday. Gov. Tony Evers spoke at Empire Coffee in Superior. It was part of a statewide tour to kick off Gov. Evers general election campaign, help some fellow candidates, and meet with grassroot supporters. During...
cbs3duluth.com
More sunshine but a tad cooler by the lake
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Just like the last several days we are looking at more sunshine for our day on Thursday. However, temperatures by the lake are a tad cooler thanks to wind out of the east, and off the cool waters of Lake Superior, we will be a tad cooler by the lake today. Lakeside temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s while further inland we cruise back into the low and mid-70s. Tonight a few more clouds fill in as temperatures fall back into the 50s.
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth woman charged after seriously injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth woman has been charged after seriously injuring another woman who was walking on the shoulder of Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 near W. 5th St. and Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood.
cbs3duluth.com
One more sunny day likely before rain returns Friday night
The big cell of high air pressure that has had hold of us for several days will keep our sky sunny one more day. On Friday, though, a new low from the west will try to fire up rain that evening through early Saturday morning. As soon as Saturday afternoon, though, higher pressure will return for another round of sunny weather.
cbs3duluth.com
Reimagining Grief: Woman shares her story after losing daughter in tragic drowning
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- It’s something absolutely no one wants to experience: losing a child. Five years ago, Maggie Wacker lost her 10-year-old daughter Lillian, after she drowned in Lake Superior. Wacker’s ex-husband, the father of her two daughters, also died. Five years later, Wacker is...
Comments / 0