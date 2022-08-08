ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

cbs3duluth.com

Duluth City Council to vote Monday on new park levy Referendum

DULTUH, MN-- The City of Duluth officially announced a new referendum to restore the park fund levy Thursday morning. Originally created in 2012, the council passed a “Parks Fund Levy,” creating a property tax specifically for park maintenance. The parks funding was capped at around $2.6 million, so...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Duluth, Fond Du Lac, Bayfield

Duluth, MN -- One of the nation’s longest running and most beloved blues festivals returns to Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park with a stellar performers, new sponsors, and new experiences for music fans of all ages. Bayfront’s 33rd Blues Festival will be back this starting Friday, Aug. 12-14.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

A Sensory-Free Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - -- A special celebration at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum Thursday. The North Shore Scenic Railroad hosted a sensory-free day with Thomas the Tank Engine. The event includes all the fun of Thomas, but without the large crowds and loud noises. According to organizers,...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Big crowd makes it out for 8th annual Operation K-9

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Some say they’re man’s best friend -- but for law enforcement, they can also be a partner in fighting crime. A big crowd Thursday night in Superior had the chance to see them in action, up close and personal -- without a crime actually in progress.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Body of missing Ashland man found

ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
ASHLAND, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election

TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Dry spell to end via raindrops on Friday but Saturday will clear again

The big cell of high air pressure that kept us dry all week will finally slip away later tonight. That will open the weather door for a low to approach from the west and increase clouds over our heads. The clouds will yield a 30% chance for rain Friday, Friday night and early Saturday morning. Rain totals may go a tenth to a half inch. By Saturday afternoon, a high takes over again and we go back to another dry spell for a few days.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Wisconsin Governor Makes Campaign Stop in Superior

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) -- Wisconsin’s governor made a stop in the Twin Ports Friday. Gov. Tony Evers spoke at Empire Coffee in Superior. It was part of a statewide tour to kick off Gov. Evers general election campaign, help some fellow candidates, and meet with grassroot supporters. During...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

More sunshine but a tad cooler by the lake

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Just like the last several days we are looking at more sunshine for our day on Thursday. However, temperatures by the lake are a tad cooler thanks to wind out of the east, and off the cool waters of Lake Superior, we will be a tad cooler by the lake today. Lakeside temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s while further inland we cruise back into the low and mid-70s. Tonight a few more clouds fill in as temperatures fall back into the 50s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

One more sunny day likely before rain returns Friday night

The big cell of high air pressure that has had hold of us for several days will keep our sky sunny one more day. On Friday, though, a new low from the west will try to fire up rain that evening through early Saturday morning. As soon as Saturday afternoon, though, higher pressure will return for another round of sunny weather.
DULUTH, MN

